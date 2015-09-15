Qatar Charity launches Eid campaign for residents in need

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched a campaign this month to collect QR1 million to provide 2,500 sheep for the less fortunate, including widows, the disabled and nationals and expats in debt who can’t afford to buy meat for Eid Al Adha.

Those who wish to contribute can donate through the charity’s website here, or by calling the hotline number at 44667711.

Speaking to Doha News, Abdel Nasser Mohammed Al Yafe, executive director of local development at QC, said some don’t realize how many people are in dire straits in Qatar or don’t know how to reach them.

He continued:

“We aim to achieve social solidarity and allow citizens and residents to bring joy to the hearts of the poor and those in need.”

He added that the sheep would be distributed on the third and fourth days of Eid and recipients will include the Indian, Filipino, Yemeni and Egyptian communities in Qatar.

This year, there is also a new delivery service that will take the sheep to those who have difficulty picking up the meat themselves, including the disabled or widows, he said.

Others could send someone to the abattoir on the third and fourth days of Eid to pick up the sheep, using coupons from QC as payment.

Global campaign

Eid Al Adha is expected to take place on Sept. 24. Muslims sacrifice an animal (usually a sheep, goat, cow, or camel) as something of an offering to God as the Prophet Abraham once did.

The meat from the sacrifice is then distributed and eaten by family, friends and those in need.

QC is also conducting a campaign abroad to distribute 28,000 sheep and cattle to the less fortunate in 55 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

That campaign aims to gather over QR13 million for people in various countries, especially ones that suffer from internal turmoil, including Syria, Palestine, Yemen and Somalia, according to a statement issued on QC’s official website.

Another campaign by QC aims to provide 35,000 orphans in 35 countries with new clothes to celebrate Eid. Donations include shirts, pants, dresses and shoes for the children, in addition to monetary donations.

