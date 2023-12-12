Qatar Charity launches ’10 Aid Aircrafts for Palestine’ initiative

The local community can contribute to the initiative with in-kind or financial donations and by participating in the packing of aid parcels.

Qatar Charity (QC) launched the “10 Aid Aircrafts for Palestine” initiative on Monday with the aim of dispatching 10 aid flights for the occupied territories, in response to the dire humanitarian situation inflicted by the ongoing Israeli war.

Taking place under QC’s “One Heart” winter campaign, the initiative is part of Doha’s local community effort to provide assistance to Palestinians, including those in Gaza.

Join us at #Expo2023 #Doha International Zone



To participate in preparing relief aid packages



As part of our campaign to launch 10 aid aircraft #ForPalestine 🇵🇸 https://t.co/LdhtP97gWE#Qatar_Charity | #OneHeart pic.twitter.com/P2vWdsoeol — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) December 11, 2023

“It also aims to provide an opportunity for various segments of the community in Qatar to participate in preparing relief aid to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and helping them cope with the escalating humanitarian situation, especially with the onset of winter,” QC said in a statement.

The Israeli war on Gaza coupled with the complete air, land and sea embargo has caused a dire humanitarian situation, with the besieged enclave’s 2.2 million population unable to access basic necessities.

Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 18,200 Palestinians in Gaza, 70% of which are women and children, according to the latest figures by the health ministry in Gaza.

Euro-Med reported a much higher figure on Monday of 24,142, including 9,420 children and those who are presumed dead under the rubble. Israel has also displaced 1.8 million people, leaving them without food or shelter under the harsh winter season.

While 60-to-100 aid trucks have been regularly crossing into Gaza through Egypt, it is still significantly below the pre-war daily average of 500 truckloads.

As of Tuesday, Qatar has sent 43 aid flights to Egypt’s El Arish Airport, carrying a total of 1,420 tonnes of aid for Gaza, according to the latest figures by Qatar’s foreign ministry.

Khalid Alyafei, Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at QC, said on Monday that he anticipated that around 936,000 people in Palestine would benefit from Qatar’s urgent relief projects.

QC is also hosting a charity friendly match on Friday under the slogan “For Palestine” at the Education City Stadium, where all ticket proceeds will fund the charity initiative.

“This initiative is of added importance at a time when humanitarian conditions are worsening in the Gaza Strip and Palestine due to a significant shortage in the basic needs of the population in all fields, especially in the fields of drinking water, food, shelter, and healthcare,” Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO’s assistant for the Resources Development and Media Sector at QC, told a press conference on Monday.

Collection of donations

QC has put up a public call on its website and social media platforms calling on the local community to contribute to its initiative by bringing in-kind donations and participating in the packing of aid parcels.

Those wanting to take part in the aid drive can head to the Katara area, opposite the St. Regis Hotel, or to QC’s International Zone at Expo between December 10-15 between 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM Doha local time.

Financial donations can be made remotely through QC’s website or by requesting home collectors to pick up contributions.