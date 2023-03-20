Qatar Charity gifts orphans from Pakistan a trip to Umrah

Qatar Charity’s ‘Rofaqa’ initiative provides comprehensive care for orphans through plentiful programmes, with the latest being an Umrah trip.

Qatar Charity (QC) recently organised an Umrah trip for 20 orphans from Pakistan as part of its “Rofaqa” initiative.

The initiative aims to provide comprehensive care to orphans and encourage them to excel in various aspects. The children were accompanied by supervisors from QC’s headquarters and its Pakistan office during the trip.

بدعم من الكافلين من أهل قطر؛ نظمت قطر الخيرية رحلة عمرة لـ 20 يتيما متميزا من الأيتام المكفولين لديها في باكستان، وذلك في إطار برامج الرعاية الشاملة لمبادرة #رفقاء التابعة لها.#قطر_الخيرية

Yousuf Abdulla al-Khulaifi, the general supervisor of the “Rofaqa” initiative, warmly welcomed the orphans and praised their excellence. He congratulated them on performing Umrah, a pilgrimage to Makkah that is considered a holy ritual in Islam.

In a statement, he highlighted QC’s commitment in organising various activities for orphans to improve their knowledge and develop their capabilities.

The orphans selected for the Umrah trip were chosen based on their excellence in the fields of memorising the Holy Qur’an, academic achievement and behavioral discipline.

The 10-day trip included visits to Masjid al-Haram, the Great Mosque of Makkah and Al-Masjid An-Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The children also visited other holy sites, historical mosques and museums in the two holy cities. The charity trip also included cultural activities and competitions.

In a statement released by QC, the orphans expressed their delight with the Umrah trip, which they considered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They were grateful to QC for giving them the chance to perform Umrah and visit holy places.

“When I heard that I was selected for performing Umrah, I could not control my tears of joy,” said 16-year-old Mohamed Ahmad. “This is the biggest wish of my life, which Qatar Charity and its donors fulfilled.”

Shayan Khan, 15, also said that it was his wish “to recite the Qur’an in Madinah, but I never expected that it would come true so quickly. I am very thankful to Qatar Charity and donors who gave me an opportunity for this trip.”

QC’s “Rofaqa” initiative is an effort providing support and care to orphans. Through various programmes and activities, the initiative aims to help orphans achieve their full potential and contribute to society positively.