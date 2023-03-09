‘Qatar can have their world champion in 5-6 years time’: World Boxing President

Qatar has previously voiced the launch of a new boxing league ahead of the 2030 Asian Games.

During a visit to Qatar’s sporting facilities, the World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman complimented the infrastructure within the country and claimed that a potential world champion could be made.

Touring the 3-2-1 Olympic Sports Museum, Aspire Academy, and several of the country’s sports clubs, Sulaiman expressed that he was impressed by what was established in the small peninsula.

“This is a very impressive sports museum. I feel it is imperative for every sports fan to come and visit the 3-2-1 Sports Museum. It is truly a wonderful space for sports lovers,” Sulaiman said.

While visiting the country’s Aspire Academy, a leading sports institute launched in 2004, Sulaiman articulated the beneficial opportunities for athletes within the region.

“I feel the athletes and players around the MENA region can hugely benefit by visiting the Aspire Academy. It is a sports hub in the real sense. I am impressed with my visit to Aspire Academy,” the WBC president stated.

Upon visiting the boxing communities within the sports club, “I can see there is a genuine passion for boxing in particular and sports in general. With more participation and improved technical expertise, Qatar can have their world champion in 5-6 years time,” the WBC president added.

Earlier last year, the Qatar Boxing Federation (QBF) planned to start a league for local boxers hoping to participate in the 2030 Asian Games, according to former professional boxer turned president of QBF, Sheikh Fahad bin Khalid Al Thani.

“We are keeping a keen eye on these boxers because this is the generation that will be competing at the 2030 Asian Games in Doha. From our perspective, it was key to have a starting point towards that goal of the Asian Games in 2030,” Khalid Al Thani said.

Qatar has made several initiatives in the boxing world, as it first hosted the 2015 AIBA World Boxing Championship at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

World pro boxing champions Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, and Amir Khan attended the event as 500 million viewers tuned into the competition worldwide.

There are no details on when QBF will launch the league; however, Qatar is set to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030 for the second time after holding it in 2006.