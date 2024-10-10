Qatar Cabinet approves economic initiatives to strengthen private sector

Qatari companies will benefit from loan waivers for those impacted by Covid-19, as well as short-term financing aimed at promoting private sector growth.

Qatar’s Cabinet, acting on the directives of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has initiated the development and implementation of various economic initiatives designed to strengthen the private sector.

The Wednesday meeting, which took place at the Amiri Diwan, reviewed local and international developments, including Qatar’s active role in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit.

To enhance the private sector’s contribution to the national economy, key initiatives were discussed, including the waiver of loans for businesses that benefited from the National Response Guarantee Programme (NRGP) established during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, short-term financing will be offered to Qatari companies to meet working capital needs, aligning with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) aimed at sustainable economic growth.

The Cabinet also approved a draft water law to conserve resources, ensure water quality, and prevent waste and pollution, proposed by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) to enhance water security.

Further decisions included regulations to protect industrial designs, amendments to real estate expropriation provisions for public benefit, and improvements to the Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees’ procedures to support Qatar’s real estate development boom.

Additionally, measures were discussed for preparing for the rainy season, establishing cooperation agreements with several countries, and ratifying crime prevention agreements with Greece.