Qatar-built hospital in Gaza ‘severely damaged’ as medics sound alarm over catastrophe

The Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza has reported severe damage as Israel continues to pummel the besieged enclave with more than 6,000 bombs.

The Qatar-built hospital, established in 2016 under the directive of the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, was designed to serve as a specialised centre for prosthetic limb installations and rehabilitation in the Gaza Strip.

The hospital “was subjected to significant damage as a result of the violent and continuous Israeli bombardment on its surroundings,” the hospital said in a statement.

The facility is seen as extremely crucial for the medical needs of Gaza residents, especially as Israel continues to wage one of the deadliest wars on Palestinians that includes the forced displacement of more than one million.

“This attack is not the first,” the statement said. “The hospital building was damaged in 2021 as a result of Israeli bombardment at the time.”

“These massacres, collective punishment, retaliatory attacks and attacks on civilians and infrastructure constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes,” it added.

Qatar inaugurated the Hamad Hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip in 2019, becoming the first prosthetic hospital to open in the Palestinian city.

The medical entity was named after Qatar’s Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and stands as one of the Gulf state’s most notable contributions to health globally.

The hospital includes a disability rehab centre, providing easy access to Palestinians in Gaza who struggle to receive treatment in the rest of Palestine.

At the time of its inauguration, more than 100 Palestinians had to undergo amputations after getting shot by Israeli forces during the Great March of Return.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) had opened fire on Palestinians during the 2019 mass protests, which saw the indigenous population demand their right to return to their ancestors’ homes after their forced expulsion in 1948.

Residents of Gaza also struggle to obtain movement permits to access treatment in Jerusalem and the West Bank due to the ongoing illegal blockade on the city by Israel since 2007, which created what is widely known as “the world’s largest open air prison”.

At least five Palestinian cancer patients died last year due to Israel’s restrictions on mobility, widely deemed by rights organisations as illegal.

Currently, Gaza is facing a complete siege with Israel preventing access to water, electricity and food to more than two million residents of the blockaded enclave.

The Israeli regime has targeted hospitals and residential buildings in the last week, places where Palestinians either seek refuge to due to lack of asylum areas or receive as much medicare as there is available.

Israeli warplanes targeted on Sunday the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, according to the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa satellite channel.

Gaza’s overcrowded hospitals are nearing a concerning breaking point as an Israeli ground invasion looms.

Medical personnel in Gaza issued a warning on Sunday, expressing grave concerns that a potential loss of thousands of lives is just days away, given the critical shortages of fuel and essential provisions in severely overcrowded hospitals.

Announcing the siege on Monday, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly”.

Earlier this week, Israel threatened over one million Gazans residing in the northern region to relocate to the south but was then filmed bombing convoys fleeing as instructed.

The Israeli military declared on Sunday it is ready to “expand the attack” on Gaza, saying it was planning a wide range of offensive operations, including “coordinated attacks from the air, sea and land”.

Israeli tanks have started positioning themselves along the Gaza border in what has been described as the “largest pull-up of Israeli reservists in Israel’s history,” reports said.

“We also saw Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talking to troops and telling them the next phase was about to begin. Some leaks in Israeli media also say ground invasion is going to begin. It is now only a question of time before that happens,” Al Jazeera journalist Stefanie Dekker reported from the ground.

In just over a week, the deadly Israeli war on Palestine have claimed the lives of at least 2,750, including more than 750 children and 9,700 wounded, Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday.

Israel has wiped out all generations of 45 Palestinian families entirely from Gaza civil registry.