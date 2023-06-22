Qatar begins vote counting as Central Municipal Council polls close

The ministry stated that vote counting and result announcement would commence immediately after the end of the voting process.

Thousands of Qatari citizens made their way to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes for the Central Municipal Council in the final phase of the country’s electoral process.

A total of 102 candidates, including four women, are running for the race. The election was held across 27 constituencies out of a possible 29, as the outcomes in constituencies 27 and 28 have already been determined through acclamation.

The voting polls welcomed voters from 8am and closed their doors for the counting process at 5pm. Winners are expected to be announced soon after the count is finalised, authorities have announced.

Qatar has held municipal elections since its initiation in 1999.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior encouraged all citizens to exercise their right to vote to ensure the right representation is elected.

“The Ministry of Interior calls on voters to exercise their right to elect members of the CMC on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the electoral district headquarters from 8am to 5pm,” it read.

The statement also explained that the candidate with the most votes will secure their spot in the council. However, if a tie occurs, the winner will be chosen by a committee in the presence of the candidate and their representatives.

The ministry, responsible for declaring the election results, emphasised the importance of the voting procedure, which includes presenting an ID, receiving an election card, and then voting in privacy at the assigned platform.

Each voter was allowed to vote for one candidate by ticking their name on the ballot, which was then folded and put into the ballot box.