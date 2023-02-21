Qatar-based UN labour organisation warns of fake job openings

The ILO opened its first office in Qatar in 2018 and has worked with authorities to roll our historic labour reforms.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) alerted its followers to scams involving employment opportunities at its office in Qatar.

The company made it clear that there are no positions opened up as of currently and that it does not accept applications via WhatsApp.

It also stated that electronic messages that do not come from the ILO website or email account @ilo.org should be ignored.

The ILO also made a public announcement stating that it does not charge fees at any level of the hiring process, including the application, interview, processing, or training stages, and that any requests for such should be turned down.

The organisation also asked the general public to contact [email protected] and their local law enforcement authorities if they receive any such suspicious messages relating to ILO-Qatar so that necessary action can be taken.

