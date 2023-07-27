Qatar-based JTA International Holding invests in Kuala Lumpur’s tallest residential tower

The project’s vision aligns with Malaysia’s goals of economic development and recognising global market opportunities in fast-growing economies.

JTA International Holding has announced its investments in the development of a number of tourism real estate projects spanning 500 acres with a total co-investment of RM1bil.

Investment in IBN Bukit Bintang – the tallest residential tower in Kuala Lumpur – coincides with JTA’s investment in two other projects, namely the IBN Highlands City – the second largest hotel complex, and Green City – a holiday resort development in Serendah.

IBN Bukit Bintang is a mixed-use development that is set to revolutionise the concept of affordable luxury and smart living in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

With a remarkable gross development value (GDV) of RM800 million, IBN Bukit Bintang is poised to redefine the skyline of Kuala Lumpur and offer a world-class living experience like no other.

As an award-winning architectural masterpiece, IBN Bukit Bintang presents a unique blend of luxurious residential units and a five-star hotel managed by a team of professionals dedicated to providing exceptional guest services.

Boasting an impressive total built-up area of 730,062 square feet across 68 floors, with each floor measuring 3.5 metres in height, this development stands tall at 330 metres, making it one of the five tallest buildings and the tallest residential tower in Kuala Lumpur.

IBN Bukit Bintang also boasts an excellent geographical location right at the centre of the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur, which is approximately one kilometre away from Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur Tower and Tun Razak Exchange.

It is in close proximity to over 10 shopping malls, including Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and has access to 3 train stations that is connected to various important locations and attractions within the Klang Valley.

At IBN Bukit Bintang, residents will have the privilege to indulge in unparalleled luxury while enjoying breathtaking views of the majestic Kuala Lumpur skyline.

Residents and guests can immerse themselves in the opulence of the thoughtfully designed residential units, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide the utmost comfort and elegance. They can also experience the epitome of modern living with lush amenities and an unprecedented lifestyle that caters to their every need.

By recognising the evolving global market and opportunities of the fast-growing economies, the strategic vision behind this project aligns itself with the broader goals of economic development and societal enrichment of Malaysia.

IBN Bukit Bintang serves as a testament to JTA’s commitment to contribute to progress and cultivation of vibrant, diverse and prosperous communities.

Dr Amir Ali Salemi, the CEO of JTA International Holding, expressed his enthusiasm for this investment and the resulting partnership with IBN Corp, highlighting the potential for creating very exciting opportunities for tourism real estate investment, which in turn will propel Malaysia’s tourism real estate developments to new heights and drive market growth.

“This collaboration will give us access to our partner’s technical knowledge and resources, enabling us to expand reach in global real estate market. This is especially beneficial for the IBN Bukit Bintang development, our luxury high-rise project catered for foreign and local investors. Furthermore, this project is fully aligned with our vision of investment in projects that are unique and one-of-a-kind” he said.

Mr Chen Guohui, the CEO of IBN Corp, also highlighted the broader implications of this development project that will not only elevate Malaysia’s tourism image and identity, but also serve as a catalyst for the country’s economic growth.