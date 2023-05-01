Qatar, Bahrain ‘in talks’ to resume direct flights for first time since 2017

Since the start of 2023, tense relations between Doha and Manama have appeared to calm.

Qatari and Bahraini authorities are in talks to resume direct flights between both countries, Doha daily Al Sharq reported on Monday, saying flights could take off as early as 15 May.

Citing sources privy to the matter, the Qatari newspaper said relevant authorities “are currently discussing the number of flights” and their proposed dates.

However, authorities have yet to publicly comment on the matter.

The latest development comes just weeks after Qatar and Bahrain resumed diplomatic ties for the first time since the 2017 Gulf Cooperation Council crisis.

At the time of the region’s worst rift, Bahrain joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt in imposing an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar. The quartet had severed ties with the Gulf state, which they accused of supporting terrorism at the time.

However, Qatar repeatedly rejected the claims as baseless.

While the crisis came to an end in 2021 under the Al Ula Declaration, Qatar and Bahrain’s ties were the last to pick up pace, with the latter continuing to carry out a misinformation campaign against Doha.

On 12 April, Qatari and Bahraini authorities announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties following a second follow-up committee meeting in Riyadh.

Last month, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari confirmed that talks were underway to reopen both embassies.

In January, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met in Abu Dhabi, marking the second such meeting since the dispute erupted.

Just days after the meeting, a phone call took place between Amir Tamim and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman Al Khalifa where they discussed “outstanding issues”.

In February, Qatar and Bahrain’s foreign ministers met for the first time since the GCC crisis to “end the pending special files between them”.

Analysts say among the issues were previous territorial disputes between both countries.

Doha and Manama were on the verge of war in 1986 over disputed territories, including the Zubura, and the Janan Islands as well as Fasht Al-Dibal.

Conflicts over the areas began as early as 1937, when an intervention by British colonialists settled a dispute by demarcating the borders. At the time, the territories were said to be under “Britain’s protection”.

The two sides were then advised to raise the feud at the International Court of Justice in The Hague in 1990. The court requested evidence from Qatar and Bahrain to rule on ownership of the territories.

The case lasted for a decade and ended in 2001, when the court granted Qatar sovereignty over Zubara and Jinan Islands, Haddad Janan and Fasht Al Dibal. Bahrain was given sovereignty over the Hawar islands and Qit’at Jarada.