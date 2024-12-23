Qatar-backed Premier Padel Tour announces 2025 calendar

The global tour came to fruition following Qatar Sports Investment’s takeover of the World Padel Tour in 2023 and will expand to seven new locations next year.

Padel’s year-long professional tour has announced its calendar for next year, featuring a stop in Doha for the Qatar Major from April 14 to 19.

The 2025 season of the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour will consist of 24 tournaments across 16 countries with seven new locations, the announcement said on Monday.

Miami, Buenos Aires, Cancun, and Germany are among the new locations on the tour, which will kick off with the Riyadh Season P1 on February 10.

The decision to take Padel to new locations is part of the broader push to take the sport global, the President of the International Padel Federation (FIP) Luigi Carraro said.

“The 2025 calendar brings professional padel to new and established markets and a more efficient schedule for players and fans,” he added.

Premier Padel’s new calendar is also a “milestone” in Padel’s bid to become an Olympic sport in addition to its status as the world’s fastest-growing sport, according to Carraro.

Premier Padel Tour’s new schedule released on Sunday.

Hatched after the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI)’s takeover of the World Padel Tour (WPT), the Premier Padel has attracted more than 500 players in the men’s category and more than 110 female players on an annual basis till date.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Chairman of QSI and Premier Padel, said the new calendar underscores the ambition to “propel the sport to new frontiers” since it is developed in partnership with players and relevant partners.

“[It] shows our clear commitment to accelerate the global growth of padel and provide new and existing fans and players with an incredible experience of the Tour for many years,” Al-Khelaifi said in the statement.

The first of the four Majors — equivalent to Grand Slams in tennis — will be held in Qatar, followed by France, Italy, and Mexico.

The finals, after Mexico Majors, will be played in Barcelona from December 8 to 14 to conclude the calendar similar to this season.

Only the top 16 ranked players in the FIP Race Ranking – in both the men’s and women’s competitions – will qualify for the Barcelona finale.