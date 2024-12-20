Qatar authorities arrest 155 for ‘illegal practices’ during National Day celebrations

The Ministry of Interior said 65 offenders “of various nationalities” were referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, while 90 minors were also detained.

Qatar’s Minister of Interior (MOI) has announced that relevant authorities have arrested 155 violators, including 90 minors of “different nationalities”, for “inappropriate behaviours” during the country’s National Day celebrations last Wednesday.

“The concerned authorities at the Ministry of Interior, as part of their commitment to implementing the laws and regulations to maintain security, order, and public morals, have arrested several individuals following their involvement in inappropriate behaviours,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came after complaints among local social media users and the surfacing of videos showing a number of youths spraying foam and strings on moving vehicles. The violators were also climbing on top of vehicles and opening car doors while they were in motion.

أوقفت الجهات المختصة بوزارة الداخلية (65) مخالفا و (90) حدثا من جنسيات مختلفة لارتكابهم ممارسات وسلوكيات مخالفة خلال الاحتفال باليوم الوطني، كما تم ضبط عدد (600) مركبة لقيام سائقيها بسلوكيات مخالفة، حيث تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق المخالفين.#الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/EbIGawR2WT — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) December 19, 2024

The MOI said that it referred 65 offenders “of various nationalities” to the Public Prosecution for further legal action. A total of 90 minors were also detained and their parents were summoned to sign the necessary declarations to ensure such actions are not repeated in the future.

“Legal procedures were subsequently taken against them,” the MOI said.

The violations were also seen in public spaces, including the Katara Cultural Village, where the offenders sprayed foam and strings on passersby.

Commenting on the incident, Khalid Al-Sulaiti, the CEO of Katara, said what happened was a reflection of “behavioural challenges that sometimes arise among young people”.

“It is a societal responsibility that involves the family and upbringing. Katara provided a safe environment and cooperated with the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures,” Al-Sulaiti said on X on Thursday, stressing the importance of “promoting positive values”.

كل سنة بنقول نفس الكلام وش هالقذارة وش هالسخافة تراشق العلب والرش وتحويل أنظف بقعة سياحية إلى مزبلة ليش تسمحون لهم يعبثون في كتارا وغير كتارا 🤨#كتارا pic.twitter.com/KeXu2FEryY — العلياء 🇶🇦🇵🇸 (@qtr_Roohi) December 19, 2024

The Gulf state is frequently ranked among the safest countries in the world, with authorities constantly working to ensure the safety of the public.

Meanwhile, a total of 600 vehicles were seized for violations that included altering their features and “using decorations that pose a risk to public safety or obstruct visibility while driving”.

“The Ministry of Interior calls on everyone to adhere to the regulations, laws, and public morals, and affirms that the relevant authorities will not hesitate to take the necessary actions against such disruptive behaviors that are foreign to the community,” the statement concluded.