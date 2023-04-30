Qatar Athletic team sweep victory at West Asia Athletics Championships

The competition featured 12 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Qatar athletics team won first place and a total of 28 medals at the West Asia Athletics Championships for men and women (Qatar 2023), which concluded on Saturday.

The tournament, which began on April 26, saw participation from 12 West Asian countries. Qatar clinched first place and the championship title with a total of 28 medals, including 13 gold, 8 silver, and 7 bronze.

On the final day of the competition, the Qatari team won ten medals: four gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Qatar’s Ahmad Al Saifi won gold in the hammer throw competition, while Femi Ogunode and Abdulrahman Saeed won gold in the 200m and 1500m races, respectively.

The champions 🇶🇦🔝🏆 pic.twitter.com/3H5HXzoXo8 — Qatar Athletics Fed (@qatarathletics) April 29, 2023

The team also secured a silver medal in the women’s 4x400m relay and silver medals in the 1500m and 5000m races. The bronze medals were earned in the hammer throw competition, the men’s 4x100m relay, and the heptathlon competition.

Mutaz Barshim, the reigning Olympic champion and high jump superstar, also put on a stunning performance on the first day of the championship, taking home the gold medal with a jump of 2.20m.

Meanwhile, former Qatari runner and Assistant Secretary-General of the Qatar Athletics Federation Talal Mansour expressed optimism to the local press following the competition, stating that this performance shows that the region will produce talented athletes who will make a mark on the international stage.

Mansour emphasised the importance of learning from West Asia’s rich record in athletics and using it to strengthen the capabilities of athletes. He further noted that participating in tournaments helped athletes improve their performance and raise their game.