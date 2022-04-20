Qatar announces new retirement pension plan

Qatar’s legislative body, the Shura Council, passed the two draft laws on social insurance and military retirement back in February 14th.

Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has issued two new retirement laws, making them the highest in the region. Law No. 1 of 2022 on Social Insurance and Law No. 2 of 2022 on Military Retirement have now been approved. These regulations accommodate the needs and demands of retirees. They are also meant to promote a comfortable life for them and their families.

The Amiri decision guarantees a minimum pension of 15,000 QAR per month for all Qatari retirees in the nation starting from the date of issuance, with a special housing allowance of 4,000 QAR, as long as the pension does not exceed 100,000 QAR.

Qatar nationals who have worked for the government for 15 years are entitled to retirement pensions between the ages of 55 and 60, according to the Retirement and Pension Law No. 24 of 2002.

Citizens over the age of 40 can also retire if they have worked for 15 years.

The Qatari government does not provide retirement pensions to expats.

Social Insurance Law

All citizens in the public and private sectors are subject to the provisions of the Social Insurance Law. However, the provision is notably optional for Qatari nationals under the income bracket system.

Insured private sector employees’ average pensions will be determined by averaging their salaries over the past three years of employment rather than the previous five.

Military retirement law

A maximum of QR 5,000 in speciality allowance and a housing allowance will be added to the contributory account.

Military personnel whose service concluded prior to the enactment of Law No. 13 of 2006 on Military Retirement and Pensions will be able to contribute for their previous period of duty in order to acquire a pension, provided its accordance to certain restrictions and limitations.

While completing national service, national service recruits who do not hold civilian occupations are covered by insurance in the event of their death, disability, or other occurrences as defined by law.

The employer is responsible for contributions regarding additional service periods for categories subject to extreme and medium risks on the job.

Key parallels between the two laws

The minimum pension must be at least 15,000 QAR per month. The pension will include a housing allowance that does not exceed 6,000 QAR.

The law covers the transfer of a pension payment right to a beneficiary in the event of the insured person’s or pensioner’s death. Non-Qatari children of Qatari retirees, non-Qatari widows, non-Qatari parents, and non-Qatari siblings are among the beneficiaries.

If a female employee resigns to care for her special needs children, she can retain her pension without any reductions if she has worked for at least 20 years. The cost of the nominal service period that fulfils the 25-year requirement will be covered by the Public Treasury.

All fund liabilities are subject to reduction and payment through facilitated instalments.

Those who do not meet the pension eligibility requirements may be compensated in single instalments, and those who have contributed for less than a year may have their contributions reimbursed.

Pensions may get regular increases, and retirees may be offered advances. In accordance with the aforementioned laws’ provisions and regulations.

Additionally, bonuses will be given to retirees who have contributed for more than 30 years and have reached retirement age.

If a retiree returns to work in the private sector, the pension will be added to their wage if they do not make any additional contributions.

Qataris reaction online

Many Qataris took to social media to applaud the Amir’s decision to enhance retiree pensions, as well as the enactment of military retirement and social insurance regulations.

شكراً سمو الامير على مرسوم قانون التقاعد ،

بيض الله وجهك دنيا واخرة ، والله يعطيك الصحة والعافية ،

فكم من اسرة اصبحت فقيرة نتيجة اعتمادهم على راتب التقاعد السابق ،

وكم من رب اسرة لا يستطيع تلبية احتياجات بيته بسبب راتبه اللي كان اقل من 10 الاف واللي اقل من 6000 و 5000 ،

الحمدلله pic.twitter.com/cQzCIs9XRY — خالد جاسم (@khalidjassem74) April 19, 2022 Translation: Thank you, Your Highness, for the decree of the retirement law. May God whiten your face in this world and the next, and may God give you health and wellness. How many families have become poor as a result of their dependence on the previous pension? How many family heads were unable to meet the needs of their home because of their salaries, which were less than 10 thousand and less than 6000 and 5000 QAR.

Some people however expressed concerns regarding the potential price hikes that might follow the new laws.

الحين التجار بيرفعون الاسعار والايجارات pic.twitter.com/dZFsLi7l8u — joody (@joody1141) April 19, 2022 Translation: Now merchants are going to increase their prices.

Others expressed their confusion regarding the announcement, and asked for clarification. “Now the retirees get one end of service for every year after 20 years and a special bonus if they complete 30 years? We don’t understand,” said one person.

The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority congratulated the Cabinet and the Shura Council for working together to usher in a new age of social, economic, and human growth, in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 2018-2022.