Qatar announces 60 schools to participate in “Distance Learning Day”

Today, Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education unveiled a list of 60 public middle and high schools set to engage in “Distance Learning Day” on Tuesday, February 20.

The initiative is designed to enhance the proficiency of students and teachers in modern educational technologies.

The move is a response to the evolving landscape of education and the increasing focus on improving e-learning capabilities.

Qatar has introduced numerous improvements in its education sector. A recent development was the implementation of a new evaluation policy aimed at reducing the number of student failures in government schools.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced these changes in May 2023, and they were implemented in the 2022-2023 academic year.

The changes were introduced to help students who struggle with learning, Khalid Abdullah Al Harqan, Assistant Undersecretary for Evaluation Affairs at the Ministry, confirmed.

Under the new evaluation policy, students from grades one through 12 who receive a failing grade in one or more subjects in the first round of exams will now have the opportunity to sit for a second round of exams in those subjects, Al Harqan detailed.

Also in May 2023, Qatar announced the introduction of a pre-kindergarten level within its public kindergarten systems for the first time.

The initiative is expected to take off in the 2023-2024 academic year starting in August.