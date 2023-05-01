Qatar and Ukraine seek to bolster economic ties with investment in technology

Fintech, AI seen to boost Qatar-Ukraine economic ties, says QUBF executive.

The Qatar-Ukraine Business Forum (QUBF) is actively pursuing advanced technology as a key sector to further advance economic ties between the Gulf country and the Eastern European nation, local media reported.

Speaking to Gulf Times, QUBF chairperson, Dr. Olga Revina, said the organisation has been promoting business diplomacy by serving as a reliable source of information for Ukrainian and Qatari companies to establish sustainable partnerships since it first registered in 2018.

Some of the areas of potential interest for Qatar-Ukraine co-operation are in financial technology (fintech), green technology (greentech), information technology (IT), and artificial intelligence (AI) “where Ukraine has advanced expertise,” added Revina.

She said QUBF has accumulated several “attractive projects” to enhance business development in the tech industry, cultivate a thriving ecosystem, and foster innovative solutions,

Revina also said discussions on promising trade prospects between Qatar and Ukraine across the food and agriculture sectors remain on track as a result of Ukraine’s participation in this year’s Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2023).

In spite of the current situation in Ukraine, QUBF is trying to find new niches for developing joint partnerships.

Once such path is the organisation’s ‘Partnership for Prosperity’ forum, which focuses on promoting Qatar-Ukraine collaboration in the education, scientific, and tech industries.

A recent meeting with senior management of the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine discussed areas of a joint research programme, expertise exchange, and internship between the Qatar based institute and leading Ukrainian educational and scientific institutions