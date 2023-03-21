Qatar and Turkmenistan ink agreements in bid to boost bilateral ties

The countries also agreed on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and special passports from the two nations.

Qatar and Turkmenistan signed numerous agreements and memorandums of understanding during a meeting between the leaders of both countries on Monday, in Doha.

The Gulf state’s leader Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow attended the signing at the Amiri Diwan. The same day saw the inauguration of Turkmenistan’s embassy in Qatar.

One memorandum of understanding entailed cooperation in disaster management whilst another was signed between the Doha Public Prosecution Office and Ashgabat’s Prosecutor General Office.

The two countries inked a third memorandum of understanding regarding the countries’ youth while agreeing on a programme for cooperation between their respective sport ministries from 2023 to 2024.

سمو الأمير المفدى وفخامة الرئيس سردار بيردي محمدوف رئيس تركمانستان، يشهدان التوقيع على عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم بين حكومتي البلدين، في الديوان الأميري. #قطر #تركمانستان https://t.co/0lAXfeQ26m pic.twitter.com/JNu7JjBSjP — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) March 20, 2023

Seeking to boost bilateral investments, Qatar and Turkmenistan signed an agreement on the matter in addition to a memorandum of understanding between the ministries of labour.

The countries have further agreed on a visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and special passports from the two nations.

Speaking at a meeting between Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA), Berdimuhamedow noted the “significant development” of Doha and Ashghabat’s ties.

“There are a host of investment opportunities galore in Turkmenistan in many sectors including energy, renewable energy, urban development, industry and agriculture,” the president said, as quoted by Qatar’s state news agency.

President Berdimuhamedow invited Qatari businessmen to invest in his country, which he said is filled with opportunities in the fields of oil and gas, transport and textile.

Qatar and Turkmenistan established a joint businessmen council under the Turkmen-Qatari Commission in 2011.

“The Commission will convene in Turkmenistan this year and will play an essential role in enhancing cooperation between both countries’ businessmen,” he said.