Qatar and Turkey take on cooperation in air and maritime navigation

Doha and Ankara discussed methods to improve air and sea navigation areas during a meeting between Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al Khater and Turkey’s Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, on Friday.

Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the International Organisations Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mustafa Göksu, Turkey’s Ambassador to Qatar, also attended the meeting.

Turkey, with which Qatar has close ties, stood by Doha when the blockading quartet of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal embargo on Qatar in 2017 following a dispute that was later settled in 2021.

Turkey’s security help during World Cup 2022

The Qatari and Turkish interior ministries had previously signed an agreement to join efforts in organising the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

One such effort includes Turkey’s participation in the security organisation of the World Cup 2022.

In December, Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said his country will send 3,250 security officers to Qatar for the sporting event.

Those who were deployed during the tournament included 3,000 riot police officers, 100 Turkish special forces, 50 bomb detection dogs and their operators, 50 bomb experts and other staff – all of whom were on duty for 45 days.

Soylu also added that Ankara trained 677 Qatari security personnel in 38 different professional areas, without providing further details on the specificities, according to Al Jazeera.

Close ties

Turkey’s President Recep Tayip Erdogan last visited Qatar for the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ankara announced in July 2022 plans to send chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence personnel for the world’s largest sporting tournament.

Between 2020 and 2021 alone, trade volume saw a 6% increase between the two countries, reaching $1.6 billion. By December last year, Qatar’s total investments in Turkey reached $22 billion.

There are 711 Turkish companies operating in the Gulf state as of October 2022, the Spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Dr Majed Al Ansari said.

There are also 644 companies with Qatar-Turkish capital in the private sector, with Doha representing one of the largest investors in Ankara.

In 2015, the two countries signed a military protocol, and Turkey opened a military base in Qatar – its first in the region.

The 2015 accords made it possible for Qatar to host a Turkish military base and vice versa.

The cultural influence of Turkey in Qatar has also grown. As of 2021, two schools in Doha are run using the Turkish curriculum to serve the growing number of Turks living and working in the Gulf country.