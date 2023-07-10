Qatar and Switzerland point to ‘power of art’ at event to celebrate 50 years of relations

The Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Swiss Confederation & Principality of Liechtenstein hosted an artistic exhibition to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Qatar and Switzerland.

This exhibition was attended by Swiss government officials, cultural centres, art galleries and numerous of artists.

“Over the past 50 years, the relationship between Qatar and Switzerland has been significantly strengthened, not only in economical and political fields, but also in the fields of education, culture, and art,” Ambassador Mohamed Al Kuwari said at the event.

“This anniversary not only provide us with an opportunity to view our relationship through the lens of history, but more importantly it will set the tone in designing, fortifying and expanding the bilateral relations between both of our nations,” the envoy added.

Al Kuwari also pointed to a range of artwork shared between both countries, including The Doha Mountains, which was designed by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone and unveiled along Doha’s Ras Abou Aboud beachfront.

“The award winning Swiss architectural firm Herzog & De Meuron has been commissioned to design the Lusail museum in Qatar, which will house the world’s largest collection of oriental art,” he added.

Al Kuwari said art has played an integral part in strengthening the relationship between Switzerland and Qatar.

“Art is a powerful tool that has the ability to change the world, to inspire minds, and more importantly, to bring people together from different backgrounds, different faiths, and different beliefs,” he said.

Three young promising artists – Dilan Kaya, Djordje Milosevic and Laura Hasenöhrl – were awarded with medals at the event, which is due to be followed by several cultural events over the course of the year to celebrate the milestone in relations.