Qatar and Spain sign several agreements during Amir’s European tour

The Amir’s extensive trip to the EU and United Kingdom will mainly focus on liquefied natural gas and energy security, Reuters reported.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez witnessed the signing of a number of agreements between their respective countries on Wednesday in Madrid.

An agreement was signed in the presence of the Amir and the Spanish top diplomat covering cooperation in the field of education. A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the legal field between Qatari and Spanish ministries of justice was also inked.

The two countries also witnessed a declaration of intent to enhance the development of cooperation in the economy and finance fields between the Ministry of Finance in Qatar and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation in Spain.

Sheikh Tamim and the Spanish prime minister also oversaw a memorandum of understanding regarding military cooperation potentially exchanged between the defence ministries of both states being inked.

Among the several memoranda of understanding, a document was brought to life in the medical sciences and health sectors. Still on the topic of sciences, yet another memorandum of understanding witnessed a signing in the field of science and innovation between Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council and the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation.

A memorandum of understanding was also inked between Qatar Investment Authority and the Spanish Investment Fund, while another breathed life into a cooperation between Qatar University and four Spanish universities, namely La Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona, Carlos III University, and Pompeu de Fabra Madrid University.

The Amir in Spain

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s two day visit to the Kingdom of Spain saw the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries through a series of exchanges.

On Tuesday, Qatar’s Amir announced plans of investing $5 billion in various sectors in Spain amid his diplomatic tour of Europe.

كان لقائي بملك إسبانيا فيليبي السادس وبرئيس الوزراء @sanchezcastejon ودياً ومثمراً، فعلاقات التعاون والصداقة التاريخية راسخة بين بلدينا وشعبينا، ولا شك أنّ مباحثاتنا الشاملة خير دليل على رغبتنا المشتركة في تعزيز شراكتنا الثنائية وتوسيعها لآفاق أرحب من التعاون والتكامل. pic.twitter.com/N5nBYPhscj — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) May 18, 2022 Translation: “My meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain and with the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

was cordial and fruitful. The historical relations of cooperation and friendship are well-established between our two countries and peoples. There is no doubt that our comprehensive discussions are the best evidence of our common desire to strengthen our bilateral partnership and expand it to broader horizons of cooperation and integration.”

Sheikh Tamim made the announcement during a dinner in Madrid hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the Royal Palace. The Amir’s wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani was accompanying the Qatari leader during the visit.

The Gulf country’s investments in Spain exceeded $22 billion in 2021, according to figures revealed by Qatar’s News Agency. The overall trade volume between the two countries surpassed $1 million last year.

Sheikh Tamim also expressed that he looks forward to increasing cooperation between the Shura Council and Senate of Spain.

European tour

This week started with the Amir arriving in Slovenia for a two day visit that ended on Monday, where the two countries discussed energy supply. This comes amid the ongoing energy insecurity posed by the escalations between Russia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim arrived in Spain and left the European country on Wednesday for Germany.

The Amiri Diwan announced that the country’s Amir will also make a trip to the United Kingdom and France and will also attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as part of his Europe tour.

Qatar’s Amir will hold talks with leaders and senior officials of those countries in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations.