Qatar and Saudi Arabia sign new media cooperation agreement

The new deal aims to enhance cooperation through expertise exchange and fostering closer ties to showcase achievements in both countries.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have formalised a framework agreement for cooperation and news exchange between the Qatar News Agency (QNA) and the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The agreement was established during a meeting in Doha on Sunday, which included Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media, Salman Al Dossary.

The meeting was further supported by the presence of Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, the Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation, and Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Saudi Ambassador to Qatar.

The discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the two nations, particularly within the media sector.

Both sides highlighted the need to deepen bilateral relations and expand joint media initiatives.

The agreement was officially signed by SPA’s Acting President, Ali Alzaid, and QNA Director-General, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi.

It seeks to strengthen relations by facilitating visits and producing content that showcases significant achievements and events in both countries.

The partnership also aims to foster collaboration through various initiatives, such as training programmes in editing and photography and the integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in news production.

Furthermore, it also promotes the exchange of expertise between the two agencies to enhance their capabilities.