Qatar and Saudi Arabia sign MoU for training and research cooperation

The agreement between the Interior Ministers of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is designed to enhance the exchange of personal data for security purposes and to collaborate on scientific research, training and other security-related initiatives.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), met with Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia, to discuss and bolster security cooperation between the two nations at the Ministry of Interior in Doha on Wednesday.

Following the discussions, Sheikh Khalifa and Prince Abdulaziz witnessed the signing of a crucial cooperation agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the exchange of personal data and information for security purposes.

The MoU also outlined collaborative efforts in scientific research, training and other security-related initiatives.

The agreements were formally signed by Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al-Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Qatari Ministry of Interior and Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Assistant Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Twitter, Sheikh Khalifa expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating the agreements “will undoubtedly provide great support to this cooperation and advance it in a way that achieves the vision of the two brotherly countries.”