Qatar and Saudi Arabia join forces to combat human trafficking in region

In a significant step towards combatting human trafficking, the Ministry of Labour in Qatar and the Human Rights Commission in Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation.

The agreement was formalised during the Government Forum to Combat Trafficking in Persons, held in Doha on Tuesday, and was attended by key officials and dignitaries from both nations, reflecting their commitment to addressing the issue together.

The MoU signifies a comprehensive initiative aimed at strengthening collaborative efforts and enhancing the activities and programmes of both parties in the field of combating human trafficking.

It further seeks to develop the national capacities of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, ensuring they adhere to the highest standards in the fight against this activity and comply with regional and international laws, regulations and treaties.

Central to the agreement is the exchange of effective legislative, judicial, procedural, administrative experiences and practices in combating and preventing human trafficking crimes.

Among the areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement is the exchange of experiences and information related to sheltering victims of human trafficking crimes.

Mechanisms for protecting and assisting victims and facilitating their voluntary return to their home countries were also noted in the treaty, to be developed.

The parties further committed to establishing efficient mechanisms for receiving complaints and communications regarding human trafficking crimes.

To facilitate ongoing collaboration, the MoU envisages bilateral meetings of experts to address specific issues related to combating human trafficking crimes, which are expected to provide a platform for in-depth discussions and the exchange of best practices.

The cooperation is expected to strengthen regional responses towards human trafficking, as well as serving as a model for international collaboration on the particular issue.