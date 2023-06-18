Qatar and ILO sign key memorandum over workers’ equal apprenticeships

Doha was elected as the conference’s president on 5 June for the first time since the establishment of the organisation in 1919.

Qatar and the United Nations’ International Labour Organisation (ILO) adopted the recommendation of equal apprenticeships and the report of the Permanent Workers Protection Committee in Geneva, on Friday.

In a statement, Qatar’s labour ministry (MOL) said its minister Ali bin Samikh Al-Marri signed the memorandum of adoption with the UN entity’s Director-General, Gilbert Houngbo, during the 111th session of the ILO’s conference.

Qatar was elected as the conference’s president on 5 June for the first time since the establishment of the organisation in 1919. The conference is the UN entity’s highest decision-making authority.

“The acceptance of the equal apprenticeship recommendation, under the leadership of the State of Qatar during the conference, stands as a significant milestone in the journey of the International Labour Organisation (ILO),” the MOL said.

The statement added that the recommendation “directly enhances working conditions and stimulates the creation of decent job opportunities worldwide.” The ministry further noted that the adopted memorandum offers people of all ages the chance to “enhance their skills”.

“Since 1975, it fills a normative gap and offers valuable guidance to Member States to develop effective policies, laws, and regulations promoting high-quality apprenticeships,” the statement read.

The report from the Permanent Workers’ Protection Committee was described by the MOL as the conference’s “most significant output”.

The report places great emphasis on promoting gender equality and social justice, highlighting the importance of reducing inequalities in the labour sector.

“The report discussed various dimensions of labour protection, such as wages, working hours, occupational safety and health, maternity protection and data privacy for workers, among others,” the MOL said.

The latest outcomes of the conference add to Qatar’s growing partnership with the ILO since 2018, when it established an office in Doha.

In May last year, Qatar’s labour minister was elected as the vice president of the Labour Conference in Geneva. The ILO said at the time that the move was part of its recognition of Qatar’s progress to develop its labour sector, including the Gulf state’s introduction of historic reforms.

Al Marri’s appointment as labour minister following a Cabinet reshuffle in October 2021 by Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was seen as a crucial step in improving the local labour sector.

Al Marri was previously the chairman of Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee (NHRC).