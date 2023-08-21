Qatar and Hungary take on economy and sports during Amir Tamim’s visit

The memoranda included one on environmental protection and another on diplomatic training.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held bilateral talks with Hungary’s President Katalin Novak in Budapest on Monday, where the two countries inked a number of agreements and memoranda.

The Qatari leader landed in the European country on Sunday for an official visit in response to an invitation by President Novak.

The Qatari delegation included Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater and Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

During the talks at Sandor Palace, the Hungarian president congratulated Sheikh Tamim on Qatar’s “great distinction in hosting the FIFA World Cup”, the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

The Qatari leader also invited President Novak to visit the Gulf state.

“His Highness the amir expressed his thanks to the Hungarian President for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his aspiration to develop bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, especially energy, economy and investment,” the Amiri Diwan statement added.

Sheikh Tamim later met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to sign several agreements designed to boost Doha and Budapest’s bilateral relations.

The memoranda included environmental protection and diplomatic training between the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar and the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy.

The agreements also covered sports and youth, as well as the agriculture sector.

Notably, no information was provided on energy deals, despite previous speculation.

On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Doha and Budapest have reached “a political agreement” on liquified natural gas (LNG), with supplies set to kickstart in 2027.

Earlier, Sheikh Tamim and Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan were both spotted smiling and enjoying the World Athletics Championships 2023 with other leaders, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

