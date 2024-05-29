Qatar and Greece strengthen military cooperation and political consultation agreement

Qatar and Greece’s bilateral trade had reached roughly QAR 270 million (about $74m) in 2023 alone.

Qatar and Greece have held talks aimed at consolidating bilateral relations in various fields, including defence cooperation, and discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.

In his first official state visit to Athens on Wednesday, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was received at the Maximos Palace by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to a statement by the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Tamim and Mitsotakis signed a memorandum of understanding over “conducting political consultations on issues of common interest” between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The other agreement covered military cooperation between the Qatari and Greek ministries of defence, the statement added, without disclosing further details on the signings.

During his meeting with the Greek president, Sheikh Tamim “affirmed his keenness to continue strengthening the distinguished friendship relations” of more than 50 years, the Amiri Diwan said.

“The existing friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them at all levels were reviewed, especially in the areas of economy and investment, in addition to developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the Amiri Diwan added.

Sheikh Tamim’s visit came after a stopover in Cyprus on Tuesday where more discussions on bolstering bilateral relations between Doha and Nicosia took place.

Diplomats and business officials from Qatar and Greece shared optimistic views over the Qatari leader’s visit to Athens prior to his arrival.

Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani told state news agency (QNA) on Tuesday that Qatar and Greece’s bilateral trade had reached roughly QAR 270 million (about $74m) in 2023 alone.

The President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sophia Kounenaki-Efraimoglou, separately told QNA that Sheikh Tamim’s visit “would foster new partnerships” in numerous sectors including transport, energy, culture and tourism.

“Greece and Qatar can build a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership, by focusing on strategic dialogue, robust investment frameworks, energy cooperation, diversified trade, and enriching cultural and educational exchanges,” she told QNA on Tuesday.

Greece’s Ambassador to Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis echoed Efraimoglou, noting that the liqufiied natural gas industry is another field with “huge potential” for both countries, citing Athens’s position as “an important gateway” for imports.