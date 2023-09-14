Qatar and El Salvador enhance relations during Sheikh Tamim visit

Sheikh Tamim was warmly welcomed by his El Salvadorian counterpart in his visit to discuss relations between the two countries.

Qatar and El Salvador signed various agreements during Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s official visit to the country on Wednesday, Qatar News Agency reported.

In a post on social media platform X, Sheikh Tamim said: “I was pleased to visit El Salvador and meet my friend, President Nayib Bukele, and the positive atmosphere that prevailed in our discussions today.

“We look forward together to more bilateral cooperation. We have compatible visions on ways to benefit from the great opportunities and potential of our two countries, and I thank them for the warm welcome that I and the accompanying delegation received,” he added.

Various memorandum of understanding that regulate relations between the state of Qatar and El Salvador were signed, including agreements that are set to govern relations in diplomacy, trade, industry, finance, culture, education, sports, tourism, civil aviation, cooperation, and joint news exchange.

أسعدتني زيارة السلفادور واللقاء بصديقي الرئيس نجيب بوكيلي، والأجواء الإيجابية التي سادت مباحثاتنا اليوم. نتطلع سويا لمزيد من التعاون الثنائي، نمتلك رؤى متوافقة حول سبل الاستفادة من الفرص والإمكانات الكبيرة لبلدينا، وأشكرهم على ما قوبلت به والوفد المرافق من حفاوة وترحاب. pic.twitter.com/ujrQsEEumH — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) September 13, 2023

More coordination between the two nations and international platforms like the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank is expected.

Several Salvadoran officials have also received invitations to attend meetings and forums organised by Qatar, such as the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH).

Prior to the meeting, Salvadoran officials also expressed interest in collaborating with Qatar for oil and gas expertise.

Qatar and El Salvador through the years

The two countries signed an agreement to establish relations on Sep 24, 2003, with embassies opening up in the following years.

After El Salvador was struck by a tropical storm, floods, and torrents in 2011, the support of the State of Qatar was crucial in getting the facilities reopened.

In December 2019, the amir met President Nayib Armando Bukele on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2019 at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, where bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for developing them were discussed.

Most of the discussion lay on oil and agricultural investment opportunities that Qatar could undertake in the Latin American nation.

In March, Doha hosted the second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and El Salvador. The round of political consultations also discussed bilateral cooperation, in addition to other issues of joint interest.

Within the framework of cooperation between the two countries, Qatar provided El Salvador with shipments of medical aid, equipment, and various supplies to support the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food and supplies were also provided to affected families.

In June of last year, Qatar expressed its thanks to the Republic of El Salvador for joining the initiative to plant 10 million trees ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the first-ever carbon-free tournament.

El Salvador’s contribution included providing 125,000 trees annually, out of a total contribution of one million trees until 2030.