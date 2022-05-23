Qatar among top countries to help rebuild Gaza: Official

2021 is considered the deadliest year for the indigenous people Palestine since the deadly attacks of 2014.

A top Gaza official said Qatar is placed at the forefront of countries that have provided a major contribution to help rebuild Gaza after the Israeli aggression in 2021, with a grant estimated at $500 million.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Gaza Naji Sarhan was speaking at a press conference held on the first anniversary of the Zionist regime aggression in Gaza last year, in which he explained how the reconstruction process in Gaza face various challenges.

One such challenge is the absence of “real” donors, that is excluding Qatar and a number of friendly countries, Qatar News Agency reported.

He noted that the violence against the indigenous Palestinians in Gaza has left direct material losses amounting to $420 million, as well as indirect losses that are immeasurable.

Amid the occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip last year, 1700 housing units were entirely wrecked, with five high-rises and 60,000 housing units partially damaged.

“So far, we have only managed to build 200 housing units since the beginning of the reconstruction plan,” Sarhan said, pointing fingers at Israel for placing pressure on the United Nations and other donors to hamper reconstruction in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Qatar’s humanitarian efforts in Palestine

Last week, the Qatar Red Crescent collaborated with its Kuwaiti counterpart to provide cancer patients in the besieged Gaza Strip with medical treatment.

The project managed to minimise medication shortages in the besieged strip from 53% last year to 44% in 2022.

In April, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) donated $1.5 million in aid to support food relief in the besieged Gaza Strip.

With the distribution, approximately 90,300 food-insecure Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip were able to meet their most basic food needs for three months.

The Gaza Strip came under Zionist rule following the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Since 2007, Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza, putting over two million Palestinians in a dire economic and living situation.

Gaza’s airspace and territorial waters are under Israel’s control, as are two of its three border crossing points, with the third being under Egypt’s.

“As the blockade enters its fifteenth year, unemployment levels continue to increase each year with every graduation cycle. This dire unemployment situation compounds an already fragile economy, deteriorated infrastructure, internal political divisions and repeated cycles of conflict,” the UNRWA said in a statement.

In early April, the Gaza-based Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics held a workshop to deliver electronic prosthetics to injured Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

Some 40 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip out of a total of 60 people who require limbs were to be served accordingly.