Qatar Airways wins big at Business Traveller Middle East Awards in Dubai

The national carrier has previously won ‘Airline of the Year’ in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Qatar Airways has been recognised for its exceptional service at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2023, held during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai.

ATM, short for Arabian Travel Market, is an annual event held in Dubai that serves as a gathering point for professionals in inbound and outbound tourism in the Middle East. It offers insights and information on tourism destinations, accommodation choices, attractions, and the aviation industry both regionally and globally.

During the event, the national carrier was honored with two prestigious awards – ‘Airline with the Best Business Class’ and ‘Best Regional Airline Serving the Middle East’ – as voted by readers of the regional edition of the industry magazine.

We bring Qatar's awe-inspiring beauty and welcoming people closer to you. Immerse yourself with our state of the art stand @ATMDubai #ATMDubai #atmdubai2023 #VisitQatar pic.twitter.com/Es1e1JZAos — قطر للسياحة – Qatar Tourism (@NTC_Qatar) May 2, 2023

Senior Vice President of Eastern Regions at Qatar Airways Marwan Koleilat accepted the awards on behalf of the airline during the ceremony, which was attended by key industry leaders, aviation professionals, and global media representatives.

“We are honoured to receive these awards, which recognise the dedication of our entire team to providing the finest possible in-flight experience. We are committed to going above and beyond for our passengers and setting new standards for the airline industry,” he said.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and will inspire us to grow our business and maintain our position as the World’s Best Airline.

The renowned airline is known for its exceptional service and commitment to excellence and has secured the top prize at the Skytrax awards as the ‘Airline of the Year’ in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Additionally, the airline was named the ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

More flights, more destinations

Meanwhile, during a press conference at the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker revealed that the airline’s current 177 destinations could potentially increase to 190, pending the delivery of additional aircraft.

“It all depends when we receive further aircraft deliveries. It might turn out to be 190,” he said. The airline is expecting deliveries from both Airbus and Boeing in the near future.

Al Baker had previously attributed the airline’s cautious growth plans to delivery delays. In March, Airbus reinstated a 73-aircraft order with Qatar Airways that had been previously cancelled due to a legal dispute over damage to the surface of A350s that were grounded by the airline.

Al Baker anticipates aircraft would be received in the “not too distant future” after the airline and plane maker resolved their disagreement in February.