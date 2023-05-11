Qatar Airways to receive all 737 Max 8s by summer

In April, Qatar Airways confirmed to Doha News its plans to use the Boeing 737 MAX 8 for its short-haul flights.

Qatar Airways has received its second Boeing 737 Max 8 and expects the remaining seven aircraft by the end of July, the Gulf carrier said.

“Utilisation of the [Max 8s] will add capacity to help drive future growth, especially in short-haul markets,” QA added.

In April, Qatar Airways confirmed to Doha News its plans to use the Boeing 737 MAX 8 for its short-haul flights.

Russian airline S7 originally purchased nine MAX 8s for the oneworld Alliance member, however the sanctions brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have rendered them undeliverable, according to fleet data, reports said.

In a statement to Doha News at the time, Qatar Airways confirmed it had taken on the new additions to its fleet.

“Qatar Airways recently had the opportunity to add a small number of B737-8 Max aircraft to its fleet in the coming months as it aims to add capacity to help drive future growth, especially in the short haul markets,” the statement read.

“As a rapidly growing airline, these efficient and modern aircraft are a welcome addition to the narrow body fleet to support our sustainable expansion plans as the world’s leading airline,” it added.

The narrow-bodied aircraft, which is now utilised on the Doha-Kuwait route, is reportedly expected to be deployed for countries in the GCC region.

“These efficient and modern aircraft are a welcome addition to the narrowbody fleet to support our sustainable expansion plans,” it added.

Qatar Airways has 25 of the larger 737 Max 10 aircraft on order, and the carrier claims that the planes have “numerous operational synergies” with the Max 8s, particularly in the areas of ground handling and pilot training.

The Max 10s, however, will reportedly feature substitute amenities, such as a different in-flight entertainment system.

Qatar Airways has had an unusual partnership with the Boeing 737 MAX, aviation specialists Simple Flying said.

The airline had previously made an order, though the the aircraft went into service with Air Italy, a company in which Qatar Airways held a 49% stake. However, the Italian carrier eventually stopped operating, and the Gulf carrier announced it would not use the airline’s 737s on its own Doha-based flights.

Qatar Airways turned to Boeing amid a severe legal dispute with Airbus and the cancellation of its A321neo order last year. The airline announced publicly that it become the 777X freighter’s launch customer and placed a sizeable order for the 737 MAX 10s.

The Qatari flag carrier has kept its obligations to Boeing despite having now resolved its conflict with Airbus and reinstating all of its orders with the European aircraft manufacturer.

Qatar Airways is still listed as anticipating 25 737 MAX 10s from Boeing as well as its entire initial A321neo order from Airbus, reports gathered, though it is also plausible that the airline has since changed its agreement with Boeing and substituted some 737 MAX 10s for some abandoned MAX 8s.