Qatar Airways spearheads launch of Boeing’s cutting-edge aircraft models

The airline’s robust ties with Boeing bring forth landmark orders for various aircraft models, supporting the Qatari carrier’s ambitious expansion plans and operational efficiency.

Boeing’s burgeoning relationship with Qatar Airways marks a pivotal moment for the aviation industry, according to Kuljit Ghata-Aura, the company’s President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Speaking to the Gulf Times in Doha, Ghata-Aura celebrated the airline’s status as a launch customer for some of Boeing’s most advanced and innovative products.

“Since our collaboration initiated in 2006, Qatar Airways has made significant acquisitions, including orders for Boeing 777s, 777 Freighters, 777Xs, 737 MAXs, 787 Dreamliners, and 747-8 Freighters,” Ghata-Aura noted.

The recent announcement of two major deals—74 777X passenger and freighter airplanes, and up to 50 737-10 passenger airplanes—further strengthens this alliance. “In April, Qatar Airways welcomed its first 737-8 airplane,” he added.

As it stands, Qatar’s flagship carrier operates an extensive fleet of over 130 Boeing aircraft, comprising three 737-8s, 89 777s, including 27 777 freighters, 41 787s, three 747 Boeing Business Jets, and two 747-8 freighters. On the horizon are additional orders exceeding 120 Boeing planes, featuring 74 777Xs, 19 787-9s, two 777 freighters, 25 737-10s, and six 737-8s.

In 2013, Qatar Airways secured an order for 60 777X wide-body aircraft.

This was followed by another milestone in January 2022, becoming the launch customer for Boeing’s newest 777-8 freighter, with a solid order of 34 planes and an option for 16 more. Moreover, in July 2022, the carrier confirmed a firm order for 25 Boeing 737-10s with options for 25 more.

“These new airplanes will bolster Qatar Airways in its quest to expand both passenger and cargo capacity. We are also partnering with Qatar Airways Cargo to introduce ‘connected cargo’ solutions, focusing particularly on the 777-8 freighter,” Ghata-Aura revealed.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, Boeing deployed a dedicated team of 60 professionals in Doha to offer full-scale support to its airline customers.

Ghata-Aura also highlighted Boeing’s role in assisting the Qatar Amiri Air Force with iconic platforms such as the F-15QA fighters, the C-17 Globemaster, and the AH-64 Apache. All these platforms have been crucial for defending Qatar’s territorial integrity and humanitarian missions globally.

They were notably active during the World Cup, with the F-15QA fleet completing 52 sorties and the AH-64 Apache performing 96 missions.

Boeing’s footprint in Qatar is growing, Ghata-Aura stressed, as it increases its employee base in the country. On a global scale, he revealed that Boeing aims to enhance its production rates for various aircraft models over the coming years.

“We are driving towards stability in our production system. We expect supply chain challenges to persist until 2024, but we are working diligently to navigate these challenges,” Ghata-Aura said.

The airline industry leader concluded by reaffirming Boeing’s dedication to a healthy and stable production system, striving for excellence across all aspects of its operations.