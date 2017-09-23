Qatar Airways rolls out new Qsuites in business class

Qatar Airways

Passengers who wish to try out Qatar Airways’ new double beds in business class can now do so when flying from London to Doha.

The national carrier has launched its Qsuites on Boeing 777s that fly from Heathrow to Hamad International Airport.

The QSuites come equipped with doors to offer greater privacy.

Qatar Airways

Some of the seats in the middle sections also have the capability to convert into a double bed, a first for the industry.

Additionally, the middle seats have a screen that can open up to allow four passengers to eat together or chat.

Schedule

The first planes to fly the Qsuites were supposed to launch in June, according to an announcement made by Qatar Airways earlier this year.

The reason for the delay remains unclear. But since June, the airline has been grappling with an air blockade from its neighbors that has hurt passenger traffic and affected route times.

Qatar Airways/Flickr

Prior to the Gulf dispute, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said all of the airline’s existing aircraft will be retrofitted with the new seats by summer 2018.

He added that after London, Paris and New York’s JFK are the next routes to carry the option.

Have you tried the new seats? Thoughts?