Qatar Airways offers free 15kg extra baggage for Doha-Jeddah flights throughout Ramadan

Qatar Airways is offering an extra 15kg baggage allowance for free for passengers flying between Doha and Jeddah throughout Ramadan as large numbers of Muslims perform Umrah during the holy month, the local flag carrier announced on Thursday.

“This initiative reflects Ramdan’s giving spirit and facilitates the journey for visitors as well as passengers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah by accommodating their unique needs during this sacred period,” Qatar Airways said in a statement.

In the giving spirit of this beautiful month of Ramadan, Qatar Airways would like to give back to the local community by offering an extra 15kg baggage allowance free of charge to passengers flying from #Doha to #Jeddah and vice versa during the holy month of Ramadan.



The increase in baggage allowance enables travellers to bring back essential items and gifts, most importantly Zamzam Water, dates, and traditional attire.

The Qatari airline operates 35 weekly flights to Jeddah and its network covers 10 cities in Saudi Arabia including AlUla, Dammam, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, and Taif among others.

“Renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction, Qatar Airways recognises the spiritual significance of this holy month and is dedicated to offering seamless and unparalleled travel experiences to passengers,” Qatar Airways added.

The Qatar Airways gesture comes as an influx of worshippers from Qatar head to the holy site during Ramadan to perform Umrah. The holy month is often a time when Muslims from all over the world perform Umrah to increase their rewards from God.

Saudi Arabia welcomed more than nine million worshippers within the first 10 days of Ramadan last year. The year 2023 saw a record number of 13.5 million registered pilgrims by the end of the Ramadan season.

In Qatar, some of the Umrah and Hajj travel agencies recorded a 100 percent increase in the registration for Umrah during Ramadan in 2023.

The figures from Doha have been on the rise since the resumption of ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia in 2021 following the 2017 diplomatic crisis.

At the time, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt announced the severance of ties with Qatar while imposing an illegal air, land, and sea blockade on the country.

Ties between Doha and Riyadh were quick to pick up following the signing of the Al-Ula declaration in 2021. The shared Abu Samra crossing between both countries also opened hours before the signing of the accord on January 5, 2021.