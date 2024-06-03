Qatar Airways launches first direct flight to Uzbekistan

Doha and Tashkent’s bilateral ties date back to 1997, when both countries signed a protocol that officially marked the start of their diplomatic relations.

Qatar Airways has launched its first direct flight to Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent, marking a new milestone in diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, the manager of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), said that the newly-launched flights are set to “enhance commercial opportunities” while promoting bilateral tourism and cultural relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan.

On the same day, Qatar’s Minister of Labour, Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, met Uzbekistan’s Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction, Musayev Behzod Anvarovich in Taskhent.

The two officials discussed “ways to exchange knowledge” on labour-related sectors.

Qatar-Uzbekistan growing ties

Doha and Tashkent’s bilateral ties date back to 1997, when both countries signed a protocol that officially marked the start of their diplomatic relations.

The latest developments come amid increased efforts between Doha and Tashkent to bolster their cooperation in numerous fields, including trade and investment.

Uzbekistan was also the first stop of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s landmark Central Asia tour in June 2023 that included Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Among the agreements signed at the time were the exemption from travel visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders and enhanced trade cooperation.

Since August last year, Qatari passport holders have been exempt from the entry visa requirement if they are visiting the country for 30 days.

The two countries had also inked an agreement to eliminate double taxation, another for cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs, as well as cooperation in workers’ recruitment.

Meanwhile, in April, Qatar and Uzbekistan inked an agreement on strategic partnership and the establishment of the coordination council between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

The signing took place in Doha between Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Foreign Bakhtiyor Saidov.