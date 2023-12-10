Qatar Airways lands first flight in NEOM Bay

The airline operates over 125 daily flights in the neighbouring country.

Qatar Airways has launched a new flight service to NEOM Bay Airport, marking a new chapter in Qatar-Saudi relations.

The inaugural flight from Doha’s Hamad International Airport touched down at NEOM Bay on December 9.

The airline has chosen an Airbus A320-214 for the 1,650-mile journeys, scheduling two flights per week.

Qatar Airways flight 1205 will depart from NEOM Bay to Doha on Saturdays at 14:00 and Thursdays at 13:40, while the return flight, Qatar Airways flight 1204, will leave Hamad International Airport at 06:55 on Saturdays and 06:35 on Thursdays.

NEOM is a visionary project in the northwest corner of Saudi Arabia, and it represents a future-focused city embodying innovation and progress.

This new service from Qatar Airways is a key step in enhancing regional airline connectivity, an initiative aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Vision 2030, announced in 2016, aims to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil, focusing on enhancing economic, social, and cultural connectivity.

Saudi Arabia aspires to become a central hub in the Arab and Islamic worlds, taking cues from the models established in Doha and Dubai.

The six-runway King Salman International Airport in Riyadh and the futuristic NEOM city, including the NEOM Bay airport, are integral to this vision.

Qatar Airways is the fourth airline to offer passenger services to NEOM Bay, joining Flyadeal, flydubai, and Saudia.

The new service to NEOM Bay is Qatar Airways’ tenth destination in Saudi Arabia, complementing its existing routes to AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

The airline operates over 125 daily flights in the country.