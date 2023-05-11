Qatar Airways flight diverted after ‘severe turbulence’ causes injuries onboard 

Qatar Airways clarified the injuries sustained by passengers onboard were “moderate” and “minor”.

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Denpasar was rerouted to Bangkok after severe turbulence caused injuries to passengers on board, the carrier said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said: “We can confirm that flight QR960 from Doha to Denpasar experienced severe turbulence en route which has resulted in injuries sustained by some individuals on board.

“The Boeing 777-300 ER has diverted to Bangkok where it has landed safely in order to provide affected passengers and crew with necessary medical attention,” it added.

Hours later, Qatar Airways clarified the injuries were “moderate” and confirmed the aircraft landed safely in Bangkok where medical teams were on standby.

“Qatar Airways is providing all passengers with meals and overnight accommodation in Bangkok and will continue the flight to Denpasar tomorrow (11 May),” the updated statement read.

“We regret any inconvenience this has caused to our passengers. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remains our top priority,” it added.