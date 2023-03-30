Qatar adopts new system for university degree equivalency

The new system is now accessible on the Ministry of Education and Higher Education website’s public service portal.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar has launched a new system for the equivalency of university degrees that aims to streamline and simplify the process, reported QNA.

The new system will allow students with foreign degrees to obtain the equivalent Qatari degree without having to go through a lengthy and complicated process.

Under the new system, students will be required to submit their academic transcripts, degree certificates, and other supporting documents to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education for evaluation.

The ministry will then evaluate the documents and provide the student with an equivalency certificate if the foreign degree is deemed equivalent to a Qatari degree.

This new system benefits both Qatari students studying abroad and foreign students seeking to study or work in Qatar.

Qatari students studying abroad will be able to obtain the necessary equivalency certificates more easily, while foreign students seeking to study or work in Qatar will have a clearer understanding of the requirements for obtaining the necessary qualifications.

In addition to simplifying the equivalency process, the new system is also expected to improve the quality of higher education in Qatar by ensuring that only qualified individuals are admitted into higher education institutions.

Director of the Department of Equivalency of University Degrees Jaber Ahmed Al Jaber told QNA that the new system is now accessible on the Ministry of Education and Higher Education website’s public service portal, making it simpler for all parties to communicate and resolve any associated challenges and issues.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has stated to QNA that the new system is part of its efforts to promote education in Qatar and ensure that the country has a strong and qualified workforce.

The new university system contributes to the completion of the transaction within one minute, as opposed to 25 minutes under the previous system, and aims to increase the provision of services by 35 to 50%, noted Al Jaber.