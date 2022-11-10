Qatar 2022: The ultimate World Cup teams guide

After more than a decade 0f waiting, Qatar’s FIFA World Cup is finally kicking off in less than 5 days. Here’s how to track down your favourite team.

One tournament, 29 days, 32 teams, and 64 games: the region’s first and most-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is finally approaching, along with all the participating teams

With less than 5 days until the opening match kicks off, teams have finally released their arrival dates along with their place of residence during the tournament.

Unlike all previous World Cups, three-quarters of the teams will be located within a 10-kilometre (six-mile) radius of one another, and each team will stay in the same individual hotel and utilise the same training facility throughout the tournament.

In addition to additional amenities like treatment rooms, the base camps include four- and five-star hotels, villas, resorts, and non-hotel lodgings such as sports academy buildings, dormitories for schools, and university homes.

All bases are unique in their capacity to safeguard the teams’ privacy, and all necessary safety precautions have been taken.

The teams have also started heading the Gulf nation to prepare for the games, with the US National Team taking the lead.

With that being said, here is a breakdown of when all teams will land in Doha and their place of arrival.

Dates are subject to change, depending on any updates released by FIFA.

USA

The USA National team finally arrived on November 10, clinching the title of the first World Cup team to land in Doha. All team members, coaches, and staff are staying in their base camp in Marsa Malaz Kempinski at The Pearl.

For the first time in eight years, the USA will compete on football’s biggest stage when it takes on Wales on Monday, November 21 at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, followed by England on Friday, November 25 at Al Khor’s Al Bayt Stadium, and then the much-anticipated game against their rivals Iran on Tuesday, November 29 at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has already selected the 26 players that will represent the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and they are as follow:

Argentina

For all Messi fans, the Argentinian team is expected to arrive on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Their base camp will be the famous Qatar University.

Argentina will travel to Qatar with a strong team in what appears to be Lionel Messi’s fifth and final World Cup. The South American powerhouse has not dropped a game since Brazil defeated them in the 2019 Copa América semifinals.

La Albiceleste scored an amazing 21 goals while only giving up two in 2022. They also defeated the reigning Copa América champions Italy in La Finalissima earlier this year.

The team is set to face Saudi Arabia in their opening match on November 22, followed by Mexico and Poland.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Australia

Australia is the only team out of all those who qualified who have yet to release when will they be arriving in Qatar. However, their base camp will be at Aspire Academy.

Australia has qualified for the FIFA World Cup finals on six occasions: in 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. They had also attempted to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 15 times, with their first attempt in 1966 when they lost to North Korea.

This year, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will captain his side in Qatar at his third World Cup, coach Graham Arnold confirmed as he announced his 26-man squad for the 2022 tournament on Tuesday.

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Aibirex Niigata), Joel King (Odense Boldklub), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

Forwards: Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), James Maclaren (Melbourne City), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)

Switzerland

The final 26 players have been announced for the Swiss national football team, which features several veteran footballers, including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

The team landing in Qatar on Monday, November 14. The players are staying in Qatar’s luxurious Le Royal Meridien.

In less than two weeks, Switzerland will face football giants Brazil, Serbia, and Cameroon. The squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Köhn (RB Salzburg)

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Eray Comert (Valencia)

Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Fabian Frei (Basel), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys)

Forwards: Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).\

Cameroon

The African team is set to set foot in Doha on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The squad will then head to Banyan Tree Doha, their base camp for the month.

Cameroon’s Rigobert Song has revealed his squad for Qatar, featuring a mix of capped footballers and young stars for the upcoming World Cup.

Several players on the roster will be appearing in their first World Cup appearance since Cameroon was absent from the 2018 Russian tournament. However, they face a challenging task as they are paired with favorites Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland in what will prove to be a tough group.

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais).

France

The 2018 World Cup winners will be arriving in Qatar with Argentine on November 16, 2022. The squad, along with their coaches, will head straight to their base camp in the glorious Al Messila.

France won the World Cup in 2018 and 1998 when they first hosted the tournament.

The Parisians will arrive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar hungry to defend the title they lifted four years ago in Russia, with the likes of Benzema and Kylian Mbappe set to lead.

Coach Didier Deschamps has revealed his final squad as the French prepare for their title defence on Qatar pitches.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig).

Croatia

Croatia is set to arrive on November 18, 2022. All team members, coaches, and staff will be staying in their base camp in Hilton Doha.

For this year, Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric will lead his team for the final time as Croatia has announced their 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Croatia’s national football team has appeared in the FIFA World Cup on five occasions 1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, and 2018.

In its first World Cup of 1998, Croatia would finish with a strong performance and place third in the tournament. However, the team’s best result thus far was in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as they reached the finals but yielded to France.

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Head Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Brazil

Neymar, along with the five-time World Cup winners team, will arrive in Doha on November 19. Their base camp for this tournament will be The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa.

Thankfully, Brazil has confirmed its 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup. PSG star Neymar is part of the squad and will be looking to make history in Qatar by becoming the nation’s top goalscorer of all time.

Brazil will kick off their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Thursday, November 24 before taking on Switzerland and Cameroon in the following ten days. The South American country is the only one to have won the World Cup five times. However, the team has not made it to the finals since 2002 and exited in the quarterfinals in 2006, 2010, and 2018.

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (PUMAS), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Paqueta (West Ham United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Richarlison (Tottenham), and Pedro (Flamengo)

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican team is scheduled to arrive at its base camp in Qatar on 18 November and will be staying at the four-star dusitD2 Salwa.

Costa Rica had qualified for the World Cup after triumphing against New Zealand in a 1-0 match in Doha in June when it secured the final 32nd spot.

The Ticos qualified for five other FIFA World Cups— 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014, and 2018.

Costa Rica is set to play its first game on 23 November against Spain, followed by a match against Japan on 27 November, and against Germany on 1 December.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)

Defenders : Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martínez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas López (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (León), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Japan

The Japanese team arrived at its base camp in Qatar on 13 November.

The Samurai Blue is stationed at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha and will use Al Sadd Sports Club’s New Training Facility 1 as their base camp.

Japan is scheduled to play its first game at the World Cup on 23 November against Germany, followed by another match against Costa Rica on 27 November, and a third game against Spain on 1 December.

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare),

Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Midfielders/Forwards: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Junya Ito (Reims), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Morocco

Morocco arrived in Qatar on November 13 before heading over to base camp at Wyndham Doha West Bay.

The North African team will compete in Group F and kick off their opening match against Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on 23 November. They will also play Belgium and Canada on the group stage.

The squad has just dropped, featuring prominent names that give hope to bag at least one win in the group stages.

Goalkeers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca).

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saiss (Besiktas), Achraf Dari (Brest), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)

Midfielders: Younes Belhanda (Adana Demirspor), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Ilias Chair (QPR), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Bilal El Khannous (Genk)

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Ilias Chair (QPR), Amine Harit (Marseille), Ez Abde (Osasuna)

Netherlands

The Netherlands will arrive in the Gulf nation on November 15 and will stay in The St. Regis Doha.

After failing to qualify for the previous World Cup in 2018, the Oranje are making a comeback, and with Louis Van Gaal in charge as manager, things are looking up for The Netherlands.

The Dutch are scheduled to play their first game in Qatar against Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21.

Squad list

Goalkeepers

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

Andries Noppert (SC Heerenveen)

Remko Pasveer (Ajax)

Defenders:

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United)

Stefan de Vrij (Inter)

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Xavi Simons (PSG)

Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

Marten de Roon (Atalanta)

Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Davy Klaassen (Ajax)

Steven Berghuis (Ajax)

Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona)

Attackers:

Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven)

Noa Lang (Club Brugge)

Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp)

Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona)

Poland

The Polish team is set to land in Qatar on November 17. The team will then head to Ezdan Palace Hotel, where they will stay during the tournament.

On November 16, Poland will play Chile in its final World Cup warm-up match before taking on Mexico on November 22 to begin its Group C matches. The team will then face Saudi Arabia four days later, followed by a potentially pivotal championship match on November 28 against Argentina.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia)

Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Defenders:

Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa)

Kamil Glik (Benevento)

Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg)

Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw)

Jakub Kiwior (Spezia)

Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont)

Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

Midfielders:

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City)

Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens)

Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin)

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab)

Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg)

Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan)

Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens)

Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord)

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina)

Forwards:

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus)

Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana)

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

Behold, Cristiano Ronaldo will land with his team on November 19, 2022. The team will be staying at the glorious Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel in Doha.

Portugal

The men’s national football team of Portugal, captained by one of the greatest forwards of all time, will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar hoping to advance further than any other team.

Portugal will play in their sixth World Cup in a row after taking part in every tournament since 2002. The South American team has appeared in the World Cup finals on seven occasions, the first being in 1966 when they came third.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers

Diogo Costa (Porto)

Rui Patricio (Roma)

José Sa (Wolverhampton)

Defenders

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Danilo Pereira (PSG)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)Pepe (Porto)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders

William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton)

Otavio Monteiro (Porto)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Joao Mario (Benfica)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards

André Silva (Leipzig)

Ricardo Horta (Braga)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Joao Felix (Atlético Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

Germany

After landing on November 17 along with Poland, the German team will be staying in Qatar’s stunning Zulal Wellness Resort.

The team will compete in World Cup Group E alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Russia’s 2018 World Cup marked the first time the European team did not advance past the opening round of the tournament.

However, it is still not looking good for the team.

Germany has only won one of its last seven games, a flattering 5-2 victory over a depleted Italy, and many of the team’s issues were exposed in home losses to Hungary and a lucky 3-3 draw in England.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Mattias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

Ghana

The African giants will be arriving in Doha on November 18 before heading to their base camp in Double Tree by Hilton Doha.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, Ghana made a comeback this year. They had previously participated in the competition’s 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups.

Before Ghana’s CAF World Cup play-off match against Nigeria, head coach Otto Addo had only recently taken over. Due to their superior head-to-head record, the squad had previously finished first in their qualification group, beating South Africa.

The Ghanaian team features several well-known figures from European club football, such Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, as well as a few players who recently changed their nationality in order to play for the African nation.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers

Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko SC) Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen) Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen)

Defenders

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) Alexander Djiku (RC Strasbourg) Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot) Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading FC) Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre) Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders

Salis Abdul Samed (RC Lens) Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC) Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent) Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge) Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam) Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC) Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg)

Attackers

Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon) Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes) Antoine Selorm Semenyo (Bristol City)

Belgium

Belgium will arrive on November 18, according to Qatar News Agency, then will head straight to their base camp at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort

The team has made 13 World Cup appearances in its history and is set to play against Canada (November 23), Morocco (November 27), and Croatia (December 1).

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa ), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Wout Faes (Anderlecht).

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Amadou Onana (Everton), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Loïs Openda (Lens), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).



Canada



Canada will arrive in Qatar on November 17, 2022. The team will stay in Century Marina Hotel Lusail, a strategic location in one of Qatar’s best cities.

Canada has only ever participated in one World Cup, which was held in Mexico in 1986. Three losses in the group stages against France, Hungary, and the former Soviet Union damaged their historic performance.

Participation in the 1986 competition was the pinnacle of Canadian football, which would not be topped for many years, up until this moment.

The team will reveal their World Cup lineup on Sunday, just ten days before the start of the tournament in Qatar against No. 2 Belgium.

John Herdman, the coach, may choose up to 26 players. Prior competitions had a 23-person roster limit.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade — Serbia), James Pantemis (CF Montréal), and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United).

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (CF Montréal), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos — Greece), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor — Turkey), Steven Vitória (Chaves – Portugal), Kamal Miller (CF Montréal) and Joel Waterman (CF Montréal).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustáquio (Porto — Portugal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Atiba Hutchinson (Beşiktaş J.K.), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montréal), Liam Fraser (K.M.S.K. Deinze — Belgium), Ismaël Koné (CF Montréal) and David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone F.C. — Scotland).

Forwards: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich — Germany), Jonathan David (Lille — France) and Cyle Larin (Club Brugge — Belgium), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge — Belgium), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Junior Hoilett (Reading F.C. — England), and Ike Ugbo (ES Troyes AC — France).

Denmark

Denmark land on November 15 before heading to their camp in Retaj Salwa Resort.

Denmark won the UEFA Group F and earned a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Danes will face Tunisia in its inaugural game, followed by Australia and France.

Their highest performance was in 1998 when they advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament in France, but was defeated 3-2 by Brazil.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan),

Defenders: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Thomas Delaney (Sevilla),

Midfielder: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brentford),

Forwards: Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Kasper D

Ecuador

The team arrived along with Denmark on November 15, and the players are staying at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha during the tournament.

Having placed fourth in Conmebol qualification, Ecuador earned an automatic spot in the World Cup ahead of Peru. They will compete in Group A alongside Senegal, and the Netherlands, and hosts Qatar.

The African team was given the green light to participate in the World Cup in Qatar after Byron Castillo’s eligibility was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). After the football federations of Chile and Peru appealed a FIFA ruling, CAS rendered its conclusion in the arbitration procedure.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers

Alexander Domínguez (LDU Quito)

Hernán Galíndez (Aucas)

Moisés Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)

Defenders

Angelo Preciado (Genk)

Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC)

Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jackson Porozo (Troyes)

Robert Arboleda (São Paulo)

Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders)

Félix Torres (Santos Laguna)

William Pacho (Antwerp)

Midfielders

Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg)

Jhegson Méndez (Los Angeles FC)

José Cifuentes José Cifuentes

Alan Franco (Talleres, on loan from Atlético Mineiro)

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ángel Mena (León)

Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna)

Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid)

Romario Ibarra (Pachuca)

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards

Enner Valencia (Fenerbahçe)

Micheal Estrada (Cruz Azul, on loan from Toluca)

Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys)

Kevin Rodríguez (Imbabura)

England

Is it coming home? The English team landed in Doha on November 15, 2022. The players, along with their coach and staff, are staying in Souq Al Wakra Hotel.

The team is set to face the USA, Iran, and Wales in the group stage.

Since their initial entry in 1950, England has participated in 15 of the 18 World Cup finals tournaments but won only one title in 1966 on home soil.

They were eliminated in the qualifying rounds for the World Cups in 1974, 1978, and 1994.

Squad list

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Conor Coady (Everton)

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards:

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Iran

The Iranian team landed in Doha on November 14 along with Tunisia, South Korea, and Switzerland. Their base camp is located in Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton.

The team qualified for Qatar’s grand World Cup after finishing top of Group A in the third round to qualify, winning eight, drawing one, and losing one of their games. The team also finished ahead of South Korea.

Iran has qualified six times (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022) in World Cup history but has never progressed beyond the group stages. The country won only two matches, one against the USA in 1998 and one against Morocco in 2018.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beyranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal).

Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatollahi (Vejle Boldklub), Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis).

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Ali Gholizadeh (Sporting Charleroi), Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen).

The Persian Leopards will face England on 21 November, followed by Wales on 25 November and the US on 29 November.

Mexico

The Mexican team will arrive in Doha on November 17, 2022. They will then head Simaisma, where they will be staying during their time in the country.

Mexico qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the runner-up in the CONCACAF Third Round qualifying phase. The team has also qualified from its group in each of the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Squad list

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa (Club América)

Rodolfo Cota (León)

Alfredo Talavera (Juárez)

Defenders

Néstor Araújo (Club América)

Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey)

Gerardo Arteaga (Genk)

Héctor Moreno (Monterrey)

Jorge Sánchez (Ajax)

Johan Vásquez (Cremonese)

César Montes (Monterrey)

Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca)

Midfielders

Erick Gutiérrez (PSV)

Orbelin Pineda (Aek)

Héctor Herrera (Houston Dvnamo)

Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis)

Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

Edson Álvarez (Ajax)

Luis Chávez (Pachuca)

Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo (Monterrey)



Forwards

Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)

Henry Martín (Club América)

Raúl Jiménez (Wolves)

Alexis Vega (Chivas)

Qatar

Al Annabi will be staying in Aziziyah Boutique Hotel as their base camp after spending months practicing for the grand tournament.

The team qualified as the host nation, and all eyes are on the Asian champions as they prepare to face Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands. The team will kick off the World Cup right after the opening ceremony on November 20.

Qatar’s national football team has never qualified for any single FIFA World Cup, but the team has come a long way after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Final.

Squad list

Goalkeeper: Saad Alsheeb (Al Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al Gharafa)

Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd), Homam Ahmed (Al Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al Arabi)

Midfielders: Ali Asad (Al Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatim (Al Rayyan), Ismail Mohamad (Al Duhail)

Forwards Naif Alhadhrami (Al Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al Duhail)

Saudi Arabia

The neighbouring country’s national team will land in Qatar on November 17 and head to their base camp on Sealine Beach.

Saudi Arabia has qualified for a total of six FIFA World Cup tournaments, including 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2018. However, the team reached the round of 16 only once in 1994 but lost 3-1 to Sweden at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

It then made its debut for the next three World Cups but missed out in 2010 and 2014. This year’s group stage is expected to be tough for the green team, as it gears up to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in its first match.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has finalised his squad for the upcoming World Cup, calling up Salman Al-Faraj to lead the line.

The 33-year-old striker will return to the international stage despite an injury scare with his shoulders last week.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly)

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

Senegal

Mane’s Senegal arrived in Qatar this week before heading to Duhail Handball Sports Hall.

The African team has made two appearances in the FIFA World Cup finals, reaching the quarterfinals in 2002 and 2018 respectively. They bagged their spot in this year’s tournament after beating Egypt in the qualifying round.

The current Senegal team is widely regarded as the best African team to ever compete in a World Cup, boasting players from many of the continent’s top leagues. The possibility of Senegal being the continent’s first World Cup semifinalist has increased thanks to the country’s great performance.

The team is set to compete with the host nation in the tournament’s opening match, followed by Netherlands and Ecuador.

Surprisngly, Sadio Mane was selected for Senegal’s World Cup team in Qatar despite his injury against Bayern Munich.

His pivotal penalty kicks this year helped his nation qualify for both the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alioune Badara Faty (Casa Sports), Bingourou Kamara (Montpellier)

Defenders: Saliou Ciss (free agent), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Cheikou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pape MatarSarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Pape Gueye (Marseille)

Attackers: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Keita Balde (Spartak Moscow), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Mame Thiam (Kayserispor), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg)

Serbia

The Serbian team will land in Doha just one day before the tournament’s kick-off. The players will be staying in Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, FIFA confirmed.

Serbia didn’t qualify for Euro 2020, but it did earn a spot in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup by winning its difficult qualifying group—which also contained Portugal—and finished undefeated.

Serbia now has 12 total appearances at World Cups after inheriting Yugoslavia’s World Cup record. Their best result occurred in 1962, when they lost to the host country Chile and came in fourth as the erstwhile socialist republic.

The country’s all-time leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic was named in the 26-man squad despite his ankle injury, Coach Dragan Stojkovic announced on Friday. The team will be captained by Ajax Amsterdam’s Dusan Tadic, who has 90 caps for the national team, scoring 18 times.

They are in Group G alongside Brazil, Switzerland, and Cameroon. The team will take on five-times champions Brazil in their opening group game on 24 November.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic(Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic(Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic(Torino).

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic(Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic(Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic(Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic(Werder), Filip Mladenovic(Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic(Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic(Almeria).

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj(Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic(Lazio), Sasa Lukic(Torino), Marko Grujic(Porto), Filip Kostic(Juventus), Uros Racic(Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic(Getafe), Ivan Ilic(Verona), Andrija Zivkovic(PAOK), Darko Lazovic(Verona).

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (captain) (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic(Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic(Juventus), Filip Duricic(Sampdoria), Luka Jovic(Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjic(Torino).

Spain

Spain will be staying in the Gulf nation’s only public university, Qatar University, after arriving on November 18, 2022.

The team, which has taken part in 16 of the last 22 FIFA World Cups and has constantly qualified since 1978, is one of only eight national teams to have won the title of world champions.

The humiliating firing of coach Julen Lopetegui only days before the team’s debut was a defining moment of Spain’s previous World Cup.

After Euro 2016, Lopetegui had guided Spain to a 20-run unbeaten streak, but he was abruptly fired for accepting the Real Madrid manager position without informing the Spanish football association in advance.

As Enrique chooses young talent, Spain will travel to the World Cup for the 12th time in a row without several well-known players. The country’s World Cup 2022 roster omitted Thiago Alcântara of Liverpool, Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain, and David De Gea of Manchester United.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford FC).

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia CF), Pau Torres (Villarreal CF), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia CF).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (FC Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico de Madrid).

Forwards: Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal CF), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona).

South Korea

The team arrived on November 14 and headed straight over to Le Meridien City Centre.

South Korea will compete in the World Cup for the eleventh time overall this year, and for the tenth consecutive time. The Taeguk Warriors have participated in more world cups than any other Asian team.

The team made its debut appearance back for the first time in 1954 and appeared consecutively in every edition since 1986.

The Koreans are set to open their Group H campaign on November 14 against Uruguay followed by Ghana on November 28 and Portugal on December 2.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors)

Tunisia

Set to stay in the glorious Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach, the Tunisian team landed in Doha on November 14 to scores of adoring fans.

The team’s first-ever World Cup was the 1978 competition held in Argentina. After defeating Mali (1-0 on aggregate) in the third round of the CAF qualifiers, Tunisia qualified for the World Cup and will face Denmark in its inaugural game. Coach Jalel Kadri of Tunisia claims that getting his team reaches the World Cup’s knockout stages for the first time is one of his “personal ambitions.”

However, the challenge will not be easy. The North African team is set to face Australia, Denmark, and France in the Group stages.

Squad List

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ghaylane Chaalali (both Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City), Ferjani Sassi (Al Duhail), Elyas Skhiri (FC Cologne)

Forwards: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi), Naim Sliti (Al Ittifaq).

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel)

Wales

Wales is geared up and ready to play one of its most challenging group stages yet. The team will arrive on November 16, 2022, and then head to their base camp in Delta Hotels City Centre.

Wales only previously competed in one World Cup finals, in Sweden in 1958, where they were defeated by Brazil in the quarterfinals.

On Monday, November 21, Wales will play their first match in Qatar against the United States on the second day of the competition at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Wales’ second group game against Iran will take place on November 25, while the group’s final game against England will take place on November 29 at 7 pm, both at the same location.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley).

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee Utd), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds).

Uruguay

Finally, Uruguay will set foot in Qatar on November 19 along with Cameroon, Portugal, Serbia, and Brazil. Their base camp this year will be in Pullman Doha West Bay.

The squad has qualified for thirteen World Cups, making it to the semifinals five times, the finals twice, and the second round in 10 of those tournaments. Before the World Cup was created, they also won the gold medal in football twice at the Olympic Games in 1924 and 1928.

This year, the two-time winners are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana. Their first match in Qatar will be on November 14 against South Korea.

The team’s 26-team squad carries prominent young names that give the American giants a glimpse of hope to get past the knockout stage despite their poor performance and losing streak earlier this year.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente).

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma).

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate).

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool).