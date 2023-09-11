PSG’s Marco Verratti joins Al Arabi for 45mn euros

The PSG midfielder recently signed a long-term contract with PSG, but his services were no longer needed in Paris.

Qatari side Al-Arabi have finalised the deal with Italian central midfielder Marco Veratti, who is valued at 45 million euros.

Marco Verratti to Al Arabi, here we go! Verbal agreement finally sealed with the Italian midfielder who’s set to sign on a permanent deal with Qatari club 🇶🇦🇮🇹 #AlArabi



Understand Verratti will travel to Doha in the next 24 hours.



PSG agreed on €45m fee 10 days ago, it’s done. pic.twitter.com/sUyKjqdhG0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2023

One of the biggest names on the Parisian side will see his 11-year stint at Parc de prince end this summer.

Despite signing a long-term contract this year that would have lasted until June 2026, Luis Enrique had informed the player that his services were no longer needed. The 30-year-old was earning 6 million euros per year.

However, following a subpar 2022-23 season marred by fitness issues, the midfielder has found himself in a pickle.

According to Footmercato, the Spanish manager has told Veratti that he is “not in the Spanish manager’s plans and future.”

Veratti joined PSG from Pescara for a fee of 12 million. He has since won 6 league titles and 6 cups with the Paris team. The Italian was also an integral part of the Euro-winning Azzurri side of 2020.

He will join Neymar, who completed his move to Al-Hilal, Messi, who moved to Inter Miami, and Paredes, Sanches, and Simons, who have also left for MLS clubs, in playing for Gulf-based teams.

The midfielder looks to follow in the footsteps of Xavi and Raul by playing out in Qatar. Verratti will travel to Doha in the next 24 hours.

The Al Arabi deal comes after interests from Al Hilal died down this week. Veratti had initially signed a personal accord with the Saudi side in July. However, a deal could not be reached between the two clubs.