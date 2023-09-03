PSG wraps up ‘exceptional’ transfer window with revamped squad

After a theatrical last season, PSG’s newly enlisted coach will have a new-look attack to compete with.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique described this year’s transfer window as “excellent” and “outstanding” for the club as it picked up 11 new players for the season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 game against Lyon, the Spanish coach praised sporting director Luis Campos and said “we couldn’t have planned a better scenario”.

“I can only congratulate the president and sporting director, Luis Campos. I think it has been an exceptional transfer window. I would say outstanding. We couldn’t have planned a better scenario. It’s a great pleasure to have two players in every position,” Enrique said.

The French side spent 345 million euros during the window as part of a major change in their recruitment policy. Bolstering its depth across the board this summer, PSG has roped in high-profile transfers for Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos.

Outside the attack, PSG enrolled Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid, alongside midfield Manuel Ugarte and resourceful midfielder Kang-in Lee.

Adding to the PSG puzzle is France’s Kolo Muani, who, at 95 million euros, has become the third most expensive signing in PSG’s history after Neymar (222mn euros) and Kylian Mbappe (180mn euros).

“He can play in all the positions up front,” Enrique said when asked about Muani at PSG, whose signing came as a surprise following reports that claimed the deal was off.

PSG announced Muani’s signing 30 minutes after the summer window shut at midnight on the 1 September.

Muani, who grew up in the Paris suburbs, will compete alongside his French teammates Kylian Mbappe and Dembele, and the French trio will start as Enrique’s attacking trident.

“It’s great to be back where it all began. I was attracted by the club’s project,” said the 24-year-old.

“Now I can’t wait to get to work and finally play in these colours,” Muani added.

Mbappe to sign new PSG contract?

Meanwhile, up until the final hours of the transfer window, it was reported that Mbappe could still appear on the Real Madrid. However, with the window closing, the Frenchman will undoubtedly remain on the Parisian roster at least until next year.

Following the Champions League draw last week, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke on Mbappe briefly without giving any clear assertion on whether or not the 24-year-old will remain on the squad for next year.

“Kylian is a PSG player. We have very good discussions with him, he is a magnificent player, as a person and as a professional,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC.

With media reports noting and highlighting that “Bellingham is the signing of the summer,” the demand for Mbappe by Real Madrid may hurry away.

Bellingham has settled quickly at Madrid, scoring five goals in four games this season.

Nailing match-winning moments, the 20-year-old etched his name at the club as he became the third player in Real Madrid history to score in his first four games – following Pepillo in 1960 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Without Mbappe, Madrid has put its bets on Bellingham to bring in goals until the future for the Frenchman becomes clearer.