PSG stars in Qatar for pre-Saudi All Stars match kick-about

World Cup Champion Lionel Messi returned one month to Qatar after his victorious 2022 campaign

Paris Saint Germain’s star-studded lineup arrived at the sports capital for a training session at Khalifa International Stadium just one month after the remarkable Qatar World Cup.

The Ligue 1 leader’s annual travel to Doha featured an appearance from Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was followed by French wonderboy Kylian Mpabbe, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos, and fanned favorite Lionel Messi.

In attendance of thousands of football fanatics, Brazillian superstar Marquinhos led his team in a dribbling, passing, and attacking session.

The team emerged relaxed and rejuvenated ahead of their highly-anticipated match against an all-star XI from top Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al-Nassr, which superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will captain on Thursday.

The friendly will be held at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh and will see Ronaldo and Messi go head-to-head since their last clash in December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

The Parisian arrival in Qatar comes after losing 1-0 at Rennes for a second straight-away defeat in the French league, edging their lead over second-placed Lens at three points.

“We knew we were in for a difficult game, and so it proved…Rennes was far too comfortable in defence,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.

The Doha Winter Tour ensues at a challenging season for the French squad, who are amid contract extensions and retaining their lead.