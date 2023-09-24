PSG responds as Messi accuses former club of not honouring his World Cup win

Since his exit from the French capital, the Argentinian captain has voiced dissatisfaction with his PSG spell.

Lionel Messi has criticised Paris Saint-Germain once again, claiming the Parisian club did not recognise his triumph of winning the World Cup despite all his Argentina teammates being honoured by their respective clubs.

Speaking to ESPN in an interview, Messi revealed that PSG did not applaud his World Cup glory, which was executed after beating France in a dramatic penalty shootout.

“I was the only player of the 25 that didn’t get a [club] recognition,” the Inter Miami footballer said.

Messi later implied that he understood the reason since his team beat France in the final.

“It was understandable … because of us [Argentina], they [France] didn’t retain the World Cup,” the 36-year-old legend added.

In response to claims the club did nothing to celebrate Argentina’s World Cup success, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi refuted Messi’s statement.

“As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private,” he told RMC Sport.

“But with respect, we are a French club. It was of course sensitive to celebrate at the stadium. We must respect the country he defeated, his teammates on the France team, and our supporters too,” Al-Khelaifi added.

The video from January that Al-Khelaifi addresses shows Messi at a ceremony put on by PSG to celebrate his victory at the World Cup.

The footballer is seen walking through a tunnel surrounded by his teammates and club staff members before being given a trophy with his name.

Messi scored twice in the final and later converted a penalty in the shootout to secure Argentina’s 4-2 win on penalties against France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi snubbed a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to join Inter Miami until December 2025 in June, leaving behind PSG.

Speaking on his time with the club, Messi said he did not regret his time despite facing endless booing from fans.

“It happened like that. It was not what I expected, but I always say things happen for a reason,” he said.

“Even if I wasn’t well there, it happened that I was world champion while I was there,” Messi added.

No desire of slowing down

Reaching his late 30s, Messi has claimed that he is comfortable with his time in the United States and doesn’t expect to retire anytime soon.

“I love what I do, I enjoy playing, and now it’s a different way,” he said. “That is why I made the decision to come to Miami and not continue my career elsewhere, you experience it a different way.”

Although he confirmed he will play in the 2024 Copa America, Messi said he is unsure if he will represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.

“I do think about the Copa América [in 2024],” the superstar voiced.

“After the Copa America, we will see, it depends on how I feel. I will see how I feel day by day, there are three years to go. I don’t notice if my level of play is declining, I stop and play as always. But there is a reality: I’m older, I have a thousand games behind me, and time passes for everyone.”