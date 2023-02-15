PSG record Champions League loss amid locker room trouble

In 2022, PSG only had four losses, while this year, the Parisians have started the new year with five losses.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered another defeat of the calendar year, this time in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchups, as Bayern Munich took down the Parsians 1-0 on their home turf.

Former PSG player Kingsley Coman scored the game’s lone goal in the 53rd minute, refusing to celebrate his goal against his boyhood team.

Trained at PSG’s academy, Coman sent a quick shot against an unprepared Gianluigi Donnarumma box.

Kingsley Coman, who spent nine years at PSG, didn’t celebrate after scoring against them 🤝 pic.twitter.com/taeWTaOJGi — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 14, 2023

“It was hard to celebrate here, I grew up here,” Coman said of his reasoning for raising his hands in the air after the goal.

Munich shot over 18 goals with seven on target in a dominant game by the German football squad.

In the Bundesliga, PSG met an overwhelming offence and defence from Munich as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar had little to offer in the match.

Anticipated to be a challenging game by the Parisians, 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery made his debut on the pitch, becoming the youngest player to start a Champions League knockout game.

The Christophe Galtier’s side has been haggling over injuries, and now growing rumours of the departure of Neymar and Messi have overshadowed the potential of the team’s capacity to make it in the Champions League.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG is readying for the departure of the star duos as the team wishes to sell the Brazilian off, and the football’s World Cup champion does not favour an extension with the team.

The world’s biggest transfer deal has dragged the accounts of the PSG team, and Neymar’s long-going displeasures with France’s wonderboy have targeted him to be released.

In addition, Neymar voiced a confirmed disagreement with Sporting Director Luis Campos after the team’s loss to Monaco on Saturday.

“It’s like with my girlfriend. Football isn’t just love and friendship. There is respect, but there have to be disagreements, and discussions sometimes are needed to help you improve,” Neymar said regarding the dressing room argument.

“We are not used to losing, so of course when we lose matches, that can disturb us. But it’s part of the process of getting better,” the 31-year-old added.

As for football’s GOAT, Messi is only a few months away from his two-year contract at the club and has yet to convey any means of extensions since the start of the new year.

It has not been ruled out that the 35-year-old could extend his stay in Paris, but sources have claimed that negotiations have been augmented, edging other clubs in line.