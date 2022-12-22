PSG extends contract with World Cup champion Messi: reports

Reports of Messi extending his contract with PSG have emerged.

World Cup winner and seven Ballon d’Or owner Lionel Messi has agreed to sign a contract with Paris St. Germain that will keep him with the team at least through the 2023–24 season, reports from the French daily Le Parisien have indicated.

The star has has a month of glorious achievements, and rumours of an extended contract come as no surprise after the forward’s performance at the World Cup.

After 36 years, Argentina won their second World Cup, claiming victory after a 4-2 win on penalties against former champions France.

In addition to beating France in the final, Messi also surpassed Germany’s Lothar Matthäus for the record of most FIFA World Cup matches played, amounting to a total of 26.

The 35-year-old Argentinian forward has also become the first player to provide an assist at five different World Cups, the most Man of the Match awards won at the World Cup, the most World Cup appearances as captain, and the most World Cup appearances by a male player.

Argentina continues to hold the record for the most teams to win on penalties in FIFA World Cup competitions (6).

The French newspaper reported, without citing any sources, that “in early December, in the midst of the World Cup, an agreement was reached (for Messi) to stay on for at least one more season,”

PSG did not respond to requests for comment right away.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, stated earlier this month said Messi was content playing for the Ligue 1 champions and that talks about a contract extension would take place following the World Cup.

Messi relocated from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 on a two-year contract. This season, Messi has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG across all competitions.