PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions in Mbappe’s possible final season

The Parisian club has now won 10 of the past 13 championships since its takeover by the state-backed Qatari Sports Investment in 2011.

Paris-Saint Germain has etched its name in history, winning a record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title after Monaco was defeated 3-2 by Lyon on Sunday.

The French side had to wait to clinch the title after they drew 3-3 against Le Havre at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Winning the French league for the third time in a row in Kylian Mbappé’s last season at the club, Qatar’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, applauded his team for their season.

“Winning the league is fantastic, but to win Ligue 1 for the 12th time makes it even more special for everyone connected to Paris Saint-Germain. Congratulations to all the players, our coach Luis Enrique and his staff, Luis Campos and his sports department, and everyone at the club,” Al-Khelaifi said as the team has now won the 50th trophy in their history.

“Since the very beginning of the season, the team has been so collective and united. I will also never forget the fans, who have been amazing whatever the result. We will treasure this moment together as a family. And also continue to work hard, match by match, until the last moment of the season,” the Arab president added.

Since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011, the Parisians have fulfilled the unprecedented feat of finishing top of Ligue 1 on ten occasions.

The league win is their first under head coach Luis Enrique, who previously won back-to-back La Liga titles while a previous manager of Barcelona.

The win is Mbappe’s sixth league medal, and it will most likely be his last as a PSG player as his contract expires at the end of the season, although the superstar has yet to announce his next club which many predict will be Real Madrid.

The announcement is expected to be delivered after the Champions League tournament, as the transfer will be made public once it’s no longer possible for the two teams to meet in this season’s Champions League.

“Let’s wait for Mr Kylian to speak about his future. When Mbappe and PSG will speak in public, we will see. It’s like a process. Until Mbappe goes and speaks in public, I’m just here waiting and staying silent,” Enrique said earlier this month.

Next month, PSG play Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the Champions League, a competition they have never won.