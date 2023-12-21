PSG coach Luis Enrique denies growing rift with Mbappe

Mbappe appeared frustrated during this month’s Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund, leading to questions about his happiness at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was again questioned on Tuesday about his star player, Kylian Mbappe, amid reports of a rift between the two individuals.

Insisting he has a “perfect” relationship with Mbappe, Enrique responded to press questions, stating, “It’s the same as always, I would say perfect,” he said. “I don’t know why I keep getting asked this question. I am very close to most of my players, with Kylian since the beginning.

“He makes jokes, always smiles. I have a close relationship with him,” the Spanish coach added before joking, saying, “We are not a couple but almost, and it’s because he doesn’t want us to be.”

Reports by French media indicated that there had been a falling-off between Enrique and Mbappe.

The team’s recent disappointing results and conservative tactics drawn by Enrique appeared to have frustrated Mbappe, who has also been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid since his rise to football fame.

Enrique expressed that he hopes Mbappe, a free agent in June, stays with PSG.

“Kylian is very young. I hope he achieves a lot of success individually and collectively. I hope it will be here at PSG and we can help him do so,” Enrique said.

“It’s wonderful to have a player like him on the team, for what he contributes and what he generates. His numbers are there, and with every coach he’s had, he has delivered,” he added.

There have been no comments made by Mbappe on whether he will stay with the French team in the past next year.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals in 21 appearances for PSG this season so far in all competitions.