PSG boss Nasser al-Khelaifi takes on Barcelona’s financial shiftings

President of Paris Saint-Germain and representative of UEFA’s Executive Committee, Nasser al-Khelaifi, has challenged the Barcelona dubious selling of assets.

This summer, Barcelona spent millions on the signing of new players despite the club harbouring more than £1 billion in debt.

Qatar’s influential icon al-Khelaifi has accused Barcelona of possibly breaching European football’s financial regulations.

“Is this fair? No, it’s not fair. Is it legal? I’m not sure. “If they allow them, others will do the same,” said al-Khelaifi in an interview with POLITICO.

The football tycoon is pushing for an inquiry into Barcelona’s sale of commercial assets as it could set a dangerous precedent for the sport.

To restructure its finances, the Spanish giants have been selling future TV rights and vending its digital department to investment funds and a blockchain-based fan engagement company named Socios.

Last month, the club struck a deal to sell 24.5% of its stake to ease its financial sufferings and compete in the summer transfer market.

UEFA has yet to make a decision but has commented in a statement indicating that the company intends to be on the neutral sidelines.

“All clubs participating in UEFA club competitions are monitored in accordance with UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations,” said the football organisation.

Barcelona’s President Joan Laporta has yet to comment on al-Khelaifi’s claims.

However, regardless of what’s happening on the inside, players still seem to be keen on playing for team Barca.

Superstar legend Robert Lewandowski signed a four-year contract to the 26-time Spanish champions for €45 million earlier this year.

Moreover, there could be beef stewing up between al-Khelaifi’s PSG as Barcelona has publicly commented on luring back Lionel Messi from the Parisians.

The Argentine could be keen on returning home to end his famed career where it all started, yet PSG will do all it can to renew his contract as it ends in 2023.