Property Finder brings together Qatar’s real estate industry leaders at Property Finder Connect 2023  

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Property Finder has gathered industry experts in Qatar to unlock untapped potential for the sector’s growth through the launch of Property Finder Connect and the Property Finder Partner Program.

Following the resounding success of the first-ever Property Finder Connect in the UAE, the leading property portal in the MENA region expanded with the launch of Property Finder Connect in Qatar.

The exclusive, invitation-only event was held with the purpose to make the real estate industry better and to enhance transparency and insightful discussions from key industry leaders.

The Property Finder Connect event featured a range of insightful discussions led by a distinguished lineup of speakers who offered invaluable insights on trust and transparency, the timeframe and goals of the RERA formulation in 2023 as well as the significance of a data-driven real estate market and Qatar’s vision for real estate and foreign investment.

Among the esteemed speakers was Mr Khaled Al Mehshadi, Director of the Real Estate Brokerage Department at the Ministry of Justice, Eng. Tarek Al Tamimi, Director of the Technical Office at the Ministry of Municipality, Mrs Zhanna Yerkozhanova, Founder, Managing Director at The Loft Bureau Real Estate, Mr Jawdat Al Kateb, General Manager at Coreo Real Estate, Mr Basil Bachos, Sales & Marketing Director at UDC (United Development Company) and Ms. Tamara Shinnawie, Managing Director at 25 Spaces Real Estate.

Property Finder also unveiled the launch of the real estate industry’s first-ever rewards program in Qatar – Property Finder Partner Program. The program is designed to cater to the unique requirements and business ventures of our valued customers with tailored benefits enabling us to unlock further opportunities to support their growth.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “We are committed to our purpose of making the real estate industry a better place, and the launch of Property Finder Connect is a significant step towards achieving this goal. As a company of firsts we were the first to launch Verified listings and today, I am truly excited to announce yet another first – the Property Finder Partner Program. It’s the first partner rewards program in the real estate industry globally.”