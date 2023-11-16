Pressure mounts on Biden from 500 US officials on Palestine-Israel policy

A letter with more than 500 signatories from 40 different US government agencies voiced growing internal dissent over the administration’s policy on the ongoing war.

Despite recent calls from President Biden calling on Israel to allow for “humanitarian pauses,” more than 500 U.S. officials across 40 different agencies signed a letter of opposition to the administration’s complicity in the “bloodshed, [lack of access to] water, electricity and other basic services,” in the Gaza Strip.

The anonymously signed (for fear of retribution) letter called for an immediate ceasefire.

Spokesperson Abu Obaida of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said Israel was deliberately stalling the negotiations for a ceasefire following a Qatari-mediated meeting.



According to a New York Times report, the anonymous signatories hail from members of varying departments, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Justice Department and the National Security Council.



Beyond the consensus among the letter’s signees, they also cite a shift in American public opinion, according to an October poll by think tank, Data for Progress, of 1,329 American voters. When asked whether the U.S. should leverage its diplomatic influence to gather international support for a ceasefire, 66% of respondents agreed.

This development marks a growing trend of Israeli isolation on the world stage. Citing disproportionate aggression towards Palestinians, to date, the Republic of South Africa, Belize and Bolivia have cut all diplomatic ties with Israel. While Türkiye, Bahrain, Chad and Jordan, among others, have withdrawn their diplomats from Tel Aviv.

Further, in an exclusive interview with the BBC on November 11, French President Emmanuel Macron doubled down on the narrative of Israel’s unscrupulous right to defence. While reaffirming his condemnation of the October 7 Hamas attacks, he also staunchly opposed the “bombing of civilians and babies” during Israel’s campaign against soft targets of Gazan hospitals.



According to Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, Macron’s comments were met with much “pain and upset” by the people of Israel, insisting that the state always endeavours to “act in a humanitarian manner and in accordance with international law” and takes “all possible measures to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians.”