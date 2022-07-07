Planning for Eid prayers? Here’s a list of 550 mosques hosting Salat Al Eid

More than 500 mosques will host Eid prayers this Saturday.

Qatari authorities on Thursday released a list of mosques and prayer grounds for Eid Al Adha prayers.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs’s list includes more than 500 mosques around the country that will host prayers at 5am on Saturday 9 July.

Worshippers are required to wear masks, as per new rulings introduced this week.

While no rules have been specified, worshippers are advised to take their own personal prayer mat to maintain safety.

This comes as Qatari health officials in Qatar warn of a potential increase in Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks.

Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of the Communicable Disease Center at Hamad Medical Corporation urged the public to continue adhering to precautionary measures to avoid yet another wave.

Less than two months after the mask requirement was lifted, the government said that all citizens, residents, and visitors must wear the protective equipment starting on Thursday.

Just months ahead of the biggest sports event in the world, which is expected to draw 1.2 million tourists to Qatar, health authorities are continuing to report a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Health authorities revealed that 599 Covid-19 cases in the community, and 63 cases among travellers were documented on average every day between June 27 and July 3.

This brings the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the nation to 5,078 – a stark increase from mid June when the number stood at 3,690.

Since it was discovered for the first time in Qatar, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 679 people.